Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Feb. 10

Today’s Birthday (02/10/20). You’re especially popular this year. Organize your moves well in advance. Plans laid this winter provide a team map to navigate changes, improving physical performance. Sidestep romantic obstacles next winter, before winning a community prize. Work, play and grow stronger together with friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Watch your step. Focus on practical physical priorities. Nurture your health, wellness and energy. Your past performance speaks well for you. Practice for strength.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re a powerful force together. New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Stay open-minded to making a shift. Family comes first. Support each other.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your attention is at home. Don’t make wild promises. Keep the ones you have. Get farther than expected. Follow rules closely for lasting results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Edit and polish your creative work. Keep to practical priorities for satisfying results. Long-term benefits arise in communication. Build on strong foundations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to what others want. You’re learning quickly. Work out the budget for best value. Avoid distractions and silly arguments. Provide leadership.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can take extra ground on a personal project. Don’t spin your wheels on empty talk. Actions speak louder than words. Take charge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — An answer may seem elusive. Peace and quiet soothes your spirit. Meditate on the desired results. Go for substance over symbolism. Imagine them accomplished.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can earn lasting results. Don’t indulge in gossip or idle chatter. Take action on practical priorities for a shared vision or possibility.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can advance your career. Listen closely to avoid a communication breakdown. Words can be deceptive. Make a practical move for long-lasting benefits.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Study and learn valuable skills. Avoid fantasies and elusive or ephemeral words. Action beats idle talk. Advance your educational priorities. Explore your subject.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Stick closely to rules and guidelines. Monitor the budget for power, sustainability and lasting value. Avoid someone else’s argument. Actions speak louder than words.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance collaborative goals one step at a time. Together benefit from coordinated action. Avoid distraction and miscommunication. Keep your part of the bargain.
Thought for Today: “Morality is moral only when it is voluntary.” — Lincoln Steffens, American journalist (1866-1936).
Notable birthdays: Opera singer Leontyne Price is 93. Actor Robert Wagner is 90. Rock musician Don Wilson (The Ventures) is 87. Singer Roberta Flack is 83. Singer Jimmy Merchant (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 80. Movie director Michael Apted is 79. Rock musician Bob Spalding (The Ventures) is 73. Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 70. Walt Disney Co. chairman and chief executive Robert Iger is 69. Rock musician and composer Cory Lerios (Pablo Cruise) is 69. World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 65. Actress Kathleen Beller is 64. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 60. Movie director Alexander Payne is 59. ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 59. Retired MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra is 57. Political commentator Glenn Beck is 56. Actress Laura Dern is 53. Writer-producer-director Vince Gilligan (TV: “Breaking Bad”) is 53. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 48. Actor Jason Olive is 48. Actress Elizabeth Banks is 46. Pop singer Rosanna Taverez (Eden’s Crush) is 43. Actress Julia Pace Mitchell is 42. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 42. Country musician Jeremy Baxter (Carolina Rain) is 40. Actress Uzo Aduba is 39. Actress Stephanie Beatriz is 39. Actor Max Brown is 39. Actor Barry Sloane is 39. Rock singer Eric Dill is 38. Rock musician Ben Romans (The Click Five) is 38. Actor Trevante Rhodes is 30. Actress Emma Roberts is 29. Actress Makenzie Vega is 26. Actress Chloe Grace Moretz is 23. Actress Yara Shahidi is 20.