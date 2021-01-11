Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 11

Today’s Birthday (01/11/21). Money flows easier this year. Consistent action and attention build your financial strength. A winter introspective phase leads to a turning point this summer for new levels of physical performance. Discover renewed inspiration next winter. Use the motivation to pull in a lucrative catch.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Visualize professional perfection. Generate possibilities in conversation. Act fast to grab a lucrative and unexpected opportunity. Long-term benefits are possible. Angels guide you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Assess resources, options and potential. Sort and file what you’ve acquired. You may have more than expected. Take advantage of an opportunity for long-term benefit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — An opportunity beckons. Discuss potential for profitable collaboration. Long-lasting value is possible. Consider all options. You could stumble across a gem. Work together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate and refine plans. Creative collaboration flows. Grab an opportunity. Work with your partner. Coordinate your actions for common gain. A prize is available.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Health and energy come first, especially now. Balance work responsibilities with exercise, good food and rest. Do what you love. Share your talents and skills. Practice.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Things come together somehow. Share support with people you love. A stroke of genius reveals new options. Take advantage of a beneficial development.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family take priority. An unexpected bargain or benefit is worth grabbing. Do what you can to help. Cook up something sweet.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your creativity overflows. Write and share your story. You’re especially persuasive. Develop an idea into reality. The action is behind the scenes. Do the homework.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — New profits are available, from an unexpected source. Your greatest strength is love. Use your charms to express an enticing possibility. Provide excellence.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Begin a confident phase. Advance a personal ambition or dream. You’re energized by love. Learn new tricks when necessary. Make an amazing discovery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Recharge in peaceful settings. Notice the fragile beauty of the moment you’re in. Imagine, invent and wonder. Indulge in private rituals that feed your spirit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Harmonize with friends. Reconnect with your wider community. Offer a helping hand. Share support for a team cause. Together, you’re more powerful.
Notable birthdays: Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien is 87. Actor Mitchell Ryan is 87. Actor Felix Silla is 84. Movie director Joel Zwick is 79. Country singer Naomi Judd is 75. World Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw is 69. Singer Robert Earl Keen is 65. Actor Phyllis Logan is 65. Musician Vicki Peterson (The Bangles) is 63. Actor Kim Coles is 59. Actor Jason Connery is 58. Former child actor Dawn Lyn (TV: “My Three Sons”) is 58. Rock musician Tom Dumont (No Doubt) is 53. Movie director Malcolm D. Lee is 51. Singer Mary J. Blige is 50. Musician Tom Rowlands (The Chemical Brothers) is 50. Actor Marc Blucas is 49. Actor Amanda Peet is 49. Actor Rockmond Dunbar is 48. Actor Aja Naomi King is 36. Actor Kristolyn Lloyd is 36. Reality TV star Jason Wahler is 34. Pop singer Cody Simpson is 24.