Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 24

Today’s Birthday (01/24/22). You’re especially fortunate, powerful and confident this year. Make dreams come true with steady discipline. Enjoy winter fun with friends before drawing into a sweet domestic springtime. Summer changes affect your profession, redirecting you for an autumn career surge. Step to the next level.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Advance professionally over the next six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn. Energize your career with fresh purpose and your status and influence rises.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen and learn. Exploration and adventure call to you, with Mars in Capricorn over about six weeks. Investigate interesting opportunities. Research an intriguing possibility.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Energize a collaborative venture for shared gain. Generate profits together, with Mars in Capricorn. Revise budgets. File applications and documents. Grow account balances.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A partnership grows especially powerful and beneficial over the next six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn. Share the load and pull together. Collaboration flowers.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus energy on excellence. Release stress through good food, rest and exercise. Develop high physical performance over six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun! Enjoy your favorite people, places and activities. Take action for love, with Mars in Capricorn. Deeds speak louder than words.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put physical energy into home renovation, with Mars in Capricorn. Improve your living conditions. Nurture family. Cooking projects delight. Enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Write your story. Mars entering Capricorn for the next six weeks energizes your creativity and communication skills. Record notes. Edit and polish before publishing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — The next six weeks could get profitable, with Mars in Capricorn. Dedicate action to making money. It’s easy to spend. Self-esteem grows with your savings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Personal power and confidence grow, with Mars in your sign. Develop talents and add new skills over six weeks. Passion inspires you into action.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Withdraw into your sanctuary for peaceful productivity. Cleaning and organizing projects satisfy, especially with Mars in Capricorn for six weeks. Imagine the possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand social connections. Help your team make important discoveries over six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn. Collaborate for common gain. Together, anything’s possible.

Notable birthdays: Cajun musician Doug Kershaw is 86. Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is 83. Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 81. Singer Aaron Neville is 81. Actor Michael Ontkean is 76. Actor Daniel Auteuil is 72. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 72. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 71. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is 69. Actor William Allen Young is 68. Bandleader-musician Jools Holland is 64. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 61. R&B singer Theo Peoples is 61. Country musician Keech Rainwater (Lonestar) is 59. Comedian Phil LaMarr is 55. Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is 54. R&B singer Sleepy Brown (Society of Soul) is 52. Actor Matthew Lillard is 52. Actor Merrilee McCommas is 51. Blues/rock singer Beth Hart is 50. Actor Ed Helms is 48. Actor Mark Hildreth is 44.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0