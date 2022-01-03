Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 3

Today’s Birthday (01/03/22). Benefits fatten your accounts this year. Financial momentum grows with consistent action. Winter possibilities spark into new plans directing you toward springtime creativity, collaboration and romance. Summer social challenges motivate sweet reconnection between groups and friends next autumn. Your work pays in silver and gold.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Prepare presentations to clarify the point. Support your team behind the scenes. Review statements before issuing. Others provide a boost.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The completion of a difficult project opens time for something more fun. Reinforce structural elements. Listen to experience. Follow rules closely. Disciplined efforts pay off.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Dive into studies and investigations. Review work before submitting. Your exploration reveals hidden truths. Put in extra effort to maximize results. Leave no stone unturned.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Confer with your partner on shared finances. Adjust budgets and plans for new circumstances. Focus on practical priorities. You can find the resources you need.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — A partnership behind the scenes gets results. Emotional energy drives you. Together, you make it seem effortless. Collaborate with ease and grace. Love is the key.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your practice pays off. Maintain a steady rhythm. Prioritize health, work and fitness. Disciplined efforts grow and strengthen your capacities. Nurture yourself with nature.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Speculate on possibilities and plans with someone special. Inspire each other’s creativity. Collaborate for a common vision. Patience serves you. Romance arises in conversation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Make improvements, upgrades and renovations. Clear clutter. Cleaning satisfies. Review plans together and align on possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get into an intellectual puzzle. You can find the answer. Patiently sift through clues. Stick to basics. Do what worked before. Write your discoveries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Put together lucrative deals. Do the work behind the scenes. Handle administration, deliveries and purchasing. Manage paperwork, forms and applications. Send invoices.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got the power to make things happen. Put in the backstage efforts for a seamless performance. Nurture yourself. Determination, patience and perseverance pay off.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy private contemplation in a peaceful setting. Review plans and priorities. Savor rituals and traditions. Reconnect with nature. Research options and choose your direction.

Notable birthdays: Actor Dabney Coleman is 90. Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 86. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 83. Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 79. Musician Stephen Stills is 77. Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 76. Actor Victoria Principal is 72. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 66. Actor Shannon Sturges is 54. Actor John Ales is 53. Jazz musician James Carter is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 50. Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 47. Actor Jason Marsden is 47. Actor Danica McKellar is 47. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 46. Singer Kimberley Locke (TV: “American Idol”) is 44. Actor Kate Levering is 43.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0