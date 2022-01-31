Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 31

Today’s Birthday (01/31/22). Develop your personal dreams, visions and passions this year. Realize amazing results with dedication and consistent practice. A fun social winter motivates reconnection with family, home and gardens this spring. Summer career shifts redirect you toward exciting professional prizes next autumn. Grow and flower.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a team challenge. Misinformation confuses the matter. Clarify facts and verify with a second trusted source. Monitor and share the latest news and research.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for desired professional results. A push now can advance. Slow for pitfalls or sharp corners. Win with patience, coordination and discipline.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Expand your research. Meticulous work reveals hidden pitfalls. Rely on stable sources. Check opposing perspectives. Study possibilities to advance the most promising. Explore and investigate.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Do the research before investing in a larger purchase. Compare for price, quality and value. Choose lasting materials and workmanship. Budget carefully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Romance flowers naturally. Collaborate with your partner to realize a shared dream. Disciplined efforts produce satisfying results. Support each other and share the win.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get your heart pumping! Exercise energizes and refreshes. Balance workouts with good food and rest. Healthy practices put a spring in your step.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Choose the option that sounds most fun. You’re especially creative and charming. Enjoy the company of someone you love. Savor diversions and deliciousness.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Domestic renovation provides a mood and energy boost. Organize, clean and declutter spaces. Improvements provide welcome functionality. Optimize home systems for family support.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your creative muses sing to you. Capture inspiration onto paper and digital files. Express, write and edit your views. Sketch ideas. Communication builds bridges.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Pursue lucrative possibilities. Develop the most promising opportunities. Make valuable connections. Share marketing materials. Your ideas are gaining respect. Catch a profitable surge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prepare to launch a personal initiative. Share a passion project. Edit and polish before publishing. Let your circles know what you’re up to. Invite participation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Contemplate your next move from your private sanctuary. Recharge before making important decisions. Avoid risk or controversy. Listen to your heart. Choose love.

Notable birthdays: Composer Philip Glass is 85. Former Interior Secretary James Watt is 84. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen regent, is 84. Actor Stuart Margolin is 82. Former U.S. Rep. Dick Gephardt, D-Mo., is 81. Blues singer-musician Charlie Musselwhite is 78. Actor Glynn Turman is 75. Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 75. Actor Jonathan Banks is 75. Singer-musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC and the Sunshine Band) is 71. Rock singer Johnny Rotten is 66. Actor Kelly Lynch is 63. Actor Anthony LaPaglia is 63. Singer-musician Lloyd Cole is 61. Rock musician Al Jaworski (Jesus Jones) is 56. Actor Minnie Driver is 52. Actor Portia de Rossi is 49. Actor-comedian Bobby Moynihan is 45. Actor Kerry Washington is 45.

