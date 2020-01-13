Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 13

Today’s Birthday (01/13/20). Consider events from a spiritual view this year. Personal dreams come true with persistent action. Savor the spotlight this winter, before resolving a breakdown with a partner. Reconsider your dreams, plans and itinerary this summer, leading to renewed partnership and romance. Share what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Don’t reveal your secrets all at once, with Venus in Pisces. Maintain mystery. Fantasies abound. Allow yourself more quiet time.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re extra popular this month, with Venus in Pisces. Social activities benefit your career. Share your heart with friends and allies. Pull together for common cause.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Home recharges you to grab career opportunities. Take charge this month, with Venus in Pisces. Pass a test and rise a level. Do the homework.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication and transportation channels flow more freely. Travel, explore and study, with Venus in Pisces this month. Plan your next adventure. Discover new worlds.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find a sweet deal. Expect expenditures. Review family finances this month, with Venus in Pisces, and discover ways to save. Increase your assets.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Personal insights benefit. Partnerships flower, with Venus in Pisces. Collaborate on a creative project. Use your magnetism and charm. Build and strengthen long-term connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 5 — Get into a fun and productive work phase, with Venus in Pisces. Physical performance can provide exceptional results. Prioritize health, wellness and fitness this month.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Artistic efforts work in your favor. You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Pisces. Savor and create beauty this month. Share your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Feather your love nest. You’re more domestic, with Venus in Pisces this month. Increase your family’s comfort level. Savor simple home cooking. Recharge for professional growth.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Document your exploration and research. You especially love learning, with Venus in Pisces. Creativity flourishes. Words flow with ease. Write and share your discoveries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Silver flows into shared accounts. Gather new income. This month with Venus in Pisces can get profitable. Infuse heart into your work and it pays.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Rely on a strong partnership. Dress like the star you are with Venus in your sign. Try a new style or look. You’re especially irresistible.
Thought for Today: “Never underestimate your power to change yourself; never overestimate your power to change others.” — H. Jackson Brown Jr., American writer.
Notable birthdays: Actress Frances Sternhagen is 90. TV personality Nick Clooney is 86. Comedian Charlie Brill is 82. Actor Billy Gray is 82. Actor Richard Moll is 77. Rock musician Trevor Rabin is 66. Rhythm-and-blues musician Fred White is 65. Rock musician James Lomenzo (Megadeth) is 61. Actor Kevin Anderson is 60. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 59.