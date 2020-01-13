Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 13

Today’s Birthday (01/13/20). Consider events from a spiritual view this year. Personal dreams come true with persistent action. Savor the spotlight this winter, before resolving a breakdown with a partner. Reconsider your dreams, plans and itinerary this summer, leading to renewed partnership and romance. Share what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Don’t reveal your secrets all at once, with Venus in Pisces. Maintain mystery. Fantasies abound. Allow yourself more quiet time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re extra popular this month, with Venus in Pisces. Social activities benefit your career. Share your heart with friends and allies. Pull together for common cause.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Home recharges you to grab career opportunities. Take charge this month, with Venus in Pisces. Pass a test and rise a level. Do the homework.