Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 20

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Romance is distinctly possible. Collaborate, compromise and negotiate win-win deals. Partnership multiplies your efforts this month under the Aquarius Sun. Rely on each other.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home recharges you. Grow your physical work, health and energy, with the Sun in Aquarius this month. Raise your performance level with practice.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enter a highly creative period. You’re lucky in love this month, with the Aquarius Sun. Enjoy diversions with friends and family. Cook up some romance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Recharge for later financial productivity. Focus on home and family this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Comfortable surroundings nurture your creativity. Make improvements.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You feel a logical shift. You retain information especially well over the next month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Learn and retain complex material. Your communications thrive, and words come easily.