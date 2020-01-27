Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 27

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial conditions favor a clear vision. Coordinate for a shared goal. Don’t fund a fantasy; get your ducks in a row before making your move.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A romantic connection could get dreamy. Wait for the perfect moment. Find a private way to share your appreciation for another’s partnership. Keep it simple.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice your physical performance. Infuse it with passion and magic. Focus mind, body and spirit on producing exemplary work. Eat well and rest deeply.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — There’s magic in the air. Resist the temptation to throw your money around. Enjoy sweet company and cook up a little romance together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Fantasy trumps practicality. Discover something marvelous for your home and find a way to showcase it. Use mood lighting to create the perfect ambiance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Indulge your creativity for dreamy results. Invent works of beauty and intrigue. Add imaginative flourishes. Articulate a bold vision. Listen to your muses.