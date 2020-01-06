Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 6

Today’s Birthday (01/06/20). Imagine and envision an inspiring future this year. You can have anything you go for with discipline and consistency. Personal epiphanies this winter help you resolve a challenge with a partner. Shifting summer plans lead you to fall in love again. Foster creativity and collaboration.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discuss what you want to see realized. Don’t reveal all your secrets. Advance your cause by rallying the troops. Friends help you make an important connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work behind the scenes attracts attention. Compute expenses and find unexpected ways to make extra cash. Shop carefully for best quality. Monitor the flow.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan your moves for later action. A personal dream is worth going for. Don’t try to force things; wait for better conditions with a barrier.