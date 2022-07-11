Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 11

Today’s Birthday (07/11/22). Exciting career advances blossom this year. Consistent collaboration feeds shared savings. Address summer fitness or wellness challenges for energized autumn health and vitality. Private reflection, dreaming and planning next winter prepares for autumn fun with friends, teams and community. Your good work opens valuable doors.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Expand boundaries. Your past work speaks well for you. Don’t take on more than you can manage. Take it all philosophically. Prioritize basic responsibilities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Ignore illusions. Keep contributing to strengthen shared finances. Work done now can have a larger impact later. Cut frivolous expenses and contribute to savings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate to refine the plan. Collaboration can be profitable. Small changes reap big rewards. Stick to practical priorities. Work together for shared support.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen the basics. Warm up thoroughly before hitting your stride. Practice moves with mindful thought. Ignore fantasies or magical thinking. Do the work.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romantic plans could shift. Things may not go as planned. Fantasy and reality don’t match. Simplify for practical priorities. Talk your way around a mess.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family have your attention. Clean a mess. Stick to practical plans. Ideals and fantasies dissipate. Focus on the here and now. Listen generously.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Carefully monitor communications. Address complaints or concerns immediately. Avoid stirring up controversy. Review and edit statements. Learn and adapt in real time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep generating income. Set practical financial limits. You can get whatever you need. Resist the temptation to spend it all. Watch for hidden agendas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take charge. Advance personal priorities despite chaos. You may need to make a mess. Clean up later. Ignore illusions or distractions. Persistence pays.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Get quiet to hear your own thoughts. Organize and plan for what’s next. Clean up and put things away. Clear space for upcoming projects. Recharge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Attend meetings, gatherings or events. Connect to advance a team goal. Solving a challenge may require making a mess. Communicate to ease troubled waters.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A professional change requires adaptation. Put in the efforts behind the scenes for a successful presentation. Test theories in advance. Prioritize practicalities.

Notable birthdays: Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes is 79. Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 75. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 73. Actor Bruce McGill is 72. Actor Stephen Lang is 70. Actor Mindy Sterling is 69. Actor Sela Ward is 66. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 65. Singer Peter Murphy is 65. Actor Mark Lester is 64. Jazz musician Kirk Whalum is 64. Singer Suzanne Vega is 63. Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 63. Actor Lisa Rinna is 59. Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 57. Actor Debbe Dunning is 56. Actor Greg Grunberg is 56. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 55. Actor Justin Chambers is 52. Actor Leisha Hailey is 51. Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 50. Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 49. Country singer Scotty Emerick is 49. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 48. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is 47. Actor Jon Wellner is 47. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 41.

Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 39. Actor Serinda Swan is 38. Actor Robert Adamson is 37. Actor David Henrie is 33. Actor Connor Paolo is 32. Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 32. R&B/pop singer Alessia Cara is 26.