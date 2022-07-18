Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 18

Today’s Birthday (07/18/22). Ride an exciting career surge this year. Consistent contribution grows family financial strength. Slow to recharge and recuperate with summer health challenges for renewed energy and wellness this autumn. Winter reflection, contemplation and imagination feed plans for springtime social fun. Enjoy professional recognition and acclaim.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Keep personal objectives in mind. Clean messes and reduce clutter. Dress to impress. Talk about what you’d like to accomplish.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take a private pause to reflect and organize. Rest and recharge. Clean up and put things away. Keep systems in order. Peaceful activities get productive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Community participation provides satisfying results. Connect to share your views and support positive outcomes. Contribute for common gain. Strengthen friendship and collaboration.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on short-term professional objectives. Clean a mess. Shine light into a dark corner. Strengthen basic foundational structures. Heed recommendations and warnings. Collaborate.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Expand terrain. Change up the scenery. Keep to practical objectives. Monitor conditions closely. Handle the basics and build on strong foundations. Study and investigate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Abundance is available. Make outstanding payments. Generate, produce and contribute to shared accounts. Collaborate on lucrative ventures. Pull together for common gain.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You don’t need frills or romantic gestures. Connect with your partner over shared passions. Listen and provide support. Learn something new about someone familiar.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Practice for excellence and mastery. Physical tricks require repetition and muscle memory. Faithful routines lead to high performance. You’re growing stronger.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun. Collect the ingredients, including good company, delicious snacks and special equipment. Enjoy time with children and pets. Creativity abounds. Invent diversions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Catch up on domestic chores and enjoy the renewed space. Home is where your heart is. Make a lasting improvement.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Research and learn. Develop your ideas into a cohesive thesis. Edit and refine. Creative projects produce satisfying results. Capture imaginative thoughts. Generate your message.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Cash flow can surge. Beauty, creativity and profit come together. Strengthen basic infrastructures. Wheel, deal and put lucrative deals together. Sign on the dotted line.

Notable birthdays: Skating champion and commentator Dick Button is 93. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 87. Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 84. Musician Brian Auger is 83. Singer Dion DiMucci is 83. Actor James Brolin is 82. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 82. Singer Martha Reeves is 81. Country-rock singer Craig Fuller (Pure Prairie League) is 73. Business mogul Richard Branson is 72. Actor Margo Martindale is 71. Singer Ricky Skaggs is 68. Actor Audrey Landers is 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 65.

Actor Anne-Marie Johnson is 62. Actor Elizabeth McGovern is 61. Rock musician John Hermann (Widespread Panic) is 60. Rock musician Jack Irons is 60. Broadcaster Wendy Williams is 58. Actor Vin Diesel is 55. Actor Grant Bowler is 54. Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 51. Bluegrass musician Jesse Brock (The Gibson Brothers) is 50. Alt-country singer Elizabeth Cook is 50. Actor Eddie Matos is 50. Dance music singer-songwriter M.I.A. is 47. Rock musician Daron Malakian (System of a Down; Scars on Broadway) is 47. Actor Elsa Pataky (“The Fast and the Furious” films) is 46. Rock musician Tony Fagenson (formerly with Eve 6) is 44. Movie director Jared Hess is 43. Actor Jason Weaver is 43. Actor Kristen Bell is 42. Actor Michiel Huisman (MIHK’-heel HOWS’-man) is 41. Rock singer Ryan Cabrera is 40. Actor Priyanka Chopra is 40. Christian-rock musician Aaron Gillespie (Underoath) is 39. Actor Chace Crawford is 37. Actor James Norton is 37. Musician Paul Kowert (Punch Brothers) is 36. Actor Travis Milne is 36.