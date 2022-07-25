Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 25

Today’s Birthday (07/25/22). Study and explore this year. Regular collaboration deepens your partnership. Following your heart in another creative direction this summer awakens autumn passion and romance. One door closes and another opens between friends next winter, before springtime career surges peak. Expand your understanding, skills and studies.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Creative projects gain traction. Imagine total success without relying on fantasy. Don’t get sidetracked. Determine what’s most effective. Clarify communications to avoid confusion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Financial possibilities open up. Learn what you need to know. Hold out for what you really want. Strategize for long-term savings growth.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re particularly powerful now. Advance a personal vision. Don’t rely on luck. Make your own good fortune. Express yourself with a sense of style.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet hideaway to process recent transitions. Listen to intuition. Consider the past and future. Revise plans. Make private preparations for what’s ahead.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your community circle. Enjoy meetings, parties and gatherings. Share ideas, connections and resources. Many hands make light work. Friends provide sparkle and fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pour your heart into your work. Don’t launch before preparations are in place. Set things up for success. Someone important is paying attention.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore a fascinating subject. Dig for the history and current situation. Read, study and learn from a master. Personal experience is the greatest teacher.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Financial management reaps tangible rewards. Save money by shopping carefully. Reduce hidden expenses like unused subscriptions. Collaborate for shared gain. Share a treat together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner. Discuss strategies and objectives. Love is the answer. Share to grow. Romance sparks in conversation. Collaboration heats up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Rely on healthy practices to keep your motor running at optimal performance. Prioritize good food, exercise and rest. Stretch before working out. Savor natural settings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun. Abandon fantastical assumptions or expectations. Find beauty hidden in plain sight. Artistic and creative projects flower. Make a delightful connection.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on domestic matters. Postpone travel. Make necessary repairs or upgrades. Contribute to family harmony. Ignore old patterns, fears or habits. Discuss the possibilities.

Notable birthdays: Folk-pop singer-musician Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) is 80. Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 79. Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 71. Singer-musician Jem Finer (The Pogues) is 67. Model-actor Iman is 67. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 65. Rock musician Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) is 64. Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 63. Actor-singer Bobbie Eakes is 61. Actor Katherine Kelly Lang is 61. Actor Illeana Douglas is 57. Country singer Marty Brown is 57. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 55. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson is 55. Rock musician Paavo Lotjonen (Apocalyptica) is 54. Actor D.B. Woodside is 53. Actor Miriam Shor is 51. Actor David Denman is 49. Actor Jay R. Ferguson is 48. Actor James Lafferty is 37. Actor Shantel VanSanten is 37. Actor Michael Welch is 35. Actor Linsey Godfrey is 34. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 27. Actor Mason Cook is 22. Actor Meg Donnelly (TV: “American Housewife”) is 21. Actor Pierce Gagnon is 17.