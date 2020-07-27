Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 27

Today’s Birthday (07/27/20). Strength, fitness and health expand this year. Consistent efforts win the prize. Professional plot twists abound. Realizing long-held dreams this summer inspires new directions with your work and fitness. Winter brings community challenges requiring adaptation, while love, family, fun and romance flower. Build healthy practices.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Work together to overcome a financial challenge with a joint venture. Vague rumors or illusions dissipate upon inspection. Follow rules carefully. Provide stability.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Share the load. Get around an obstacle by collaborating and coordinating your moves. Reality doesn’t match a rosy fantasy. Adapt to messes in real time.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Physical action gets results, although barriers block the path. A fantasy dissipates in the light. Watch the road ahead carefully. Slow for tight corners.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A romantic fantasy doesn’t match the current reality. Laugh at absurdity when it reveals itself. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Share and support each other.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen to family to find out what’s needed at home. Make a repair or upgrade to keep systems flowing. Unplanned interruptions require attention. Enjoy something delicious.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Misunderstandings slow the action. Patiently untangle a mess with a creative project. Clarify and shift the message to suit current conditions. Issue statements.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Words and actions could collide. Slow down to maintain positive cash flow. Send invoices and statements. Pay bills and debts. Rushing leads to mistakes.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Adapt to changes with a personal project. Things don’t look the way you planned. Polish and beautify. A style upgrade goes a long way.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Complete old tasks. Sort and organize to clean up a mess. Clear past projects from your workspace to make room for what’s ahead.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Things work better together. Cooperation is integral to navigate current uncertainties. Provide a steady shoulder for a friend to lean on. Help each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Create your own professional breakthrough. Old dreams seem distant, while new opportunities hide under challenges. Observe and prepare. Dress the part.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate options for exploration. Wait for better conditions to embark. Thorough preparation is essential. Traffic and delays discourage travel. There are many ways to connect.
Notable birthdays: TV producer Norman Lear is 98. Sportscaster Irv Cross is 81. Actor John Pleshette is 78. Actress-director Betty Thomas is 73. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 72. Singer Maureen McGovern is 71. Actress Janet Eilber is 69. Rock musician Tris Imboden (formerly with Chicago) is 69. Actress Roxanne Hart is 66. Country musician Duncan Cameron is 64. Comedian-actress-writer Carol Leifer is 64. Comedian Bill Engvall is 63. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 58. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 53. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 53. Actor Julian McMahon is 52. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is 50. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 48. Rock musician Abe Cunningham is 47. Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 46. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 45. Actor Seamus Dever is 44. Actress Martha Madison is 43. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 43. Actress/comedian Heidi Gardner is 37. Actor Blair Redford is 37. Actress Taylor Schilling is 36. MLB All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer is 36. Singer Cheyenne Kimball is 30. Golfer Jordan Spieth is 27. Actress Alyvia Alyn Lind is 13.
