Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 27

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate options for exploration. Wait for better conditions to embark. Thorough preparation is essential. Traffic and delays discourage travel. There are many ways to connect.

Notable birthdays: TV producer Norman Lear is 98. Sportscaster Irv Cross is 81. Actor John Pleshette is 78. Actress-director Betty Thomas is 73. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 72. Singer Maureen McGovern is 71. Actress Janet Eilber is 69. Rock musician Tris Imboden (formerly with Chicago) is 69. Actress Roxanne Hart is 66. Country musician Duncan Cameron is 64. Comedian-actress-writer Carol Leifer is 64. Comedian Bill Engvall is 63. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 58. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 53. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 53. Actor Julian McMahon is 52. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is 50. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 48. Rock musician Abe Cunningham is 47. Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 46. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 45. Actor Seamus Dever is 44. Actress Martha Madison is 43. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 43. Actress/comedian Heidi Gardner is 37. Actor Blair Redford is 37. Actress Taylor Schilling is 36. MLB All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer is 36. Singer Cheyenne Kimball is 30. Golfer Jordan Spieth is 27. Actress Alyvia Alyn Lind is 13.