Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 4

Today’s Birthday (07/04/22). Take your career aloft this year. Steady, coordinated action builds shared financial strength. Shifting strategies to win a summer health challenge revitalizes your autumn physical performance. Plan and dream this winter for fun spring social events. Your status and influence are on the rise.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — With focus, grow your savings over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Self-esteem grows along with rising account balances. Disciplined practices build muscle.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re spurred into action, with Mars in your sign over about six weeks. Take a stand for what you love. Use charisma and charm.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy home comforts. Clear clutter, organize and plan. Over six weeks, with Mars in Taurus, clean closets, garages and attics. Nurture health and energy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Together, anything seems possible, with Mars in Taurus. Teamwork is your secret power. Connect, communicate and network over the next six weeks. Collaborate.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Pour energy into your professional growth. Advance in your career over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Take bold action.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Follow a personal passion. Explore, investigate and research over six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Experience and discover a fascinating subject at the source.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review the situation privately. Revise plans and budgets, with Mars in Taurus. Grow family assets with careful tending. Steady practices build financial strength.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work together for a shared vision. Collaboration and teamwork win the prize. Partnership flowers over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on your work to grow. Healthy practices build muscle. Energize efforts, with Mars in Taurus for six weeks. Crank the power to eleven.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Express your creativity and passion. Actions speak louder than words, with Mars in Taurus. Generate romance your own way. Practice what you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Invest for growth. Improve your living conditions, with Mars in Taurus. Home beautification, repairs and renovation generate especially satisfying results over the next six weeks.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate and network. Write, edit and refine your story. Creative projects spark and grow over six weeks. Get the word out, with Mars in Taurus.

Notable birthdays: Actor Eva Marie Saint is 98. Actor Gina Lollobrigida is 95. Country singer Ray Pillow is 85. Actor Ed Bernard is 83. Actor Karolyn Grimes is 82. R&B singer Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) is 79. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 79. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 76. R&B musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 71. Rock musician Domingo Ortiz (Widespread Panic) is 70. Singer John Waite is 70. Rock musician Kirk Pengilly (INXS) is 64. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 60. Christian rock singer Michael Sweet is 59. Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 57. Actor Al Madrigal is 51. Actor Jenica Bergere is 48. Actor-singer John Lloyd Young is 47. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally (BBMak) is 44. Actor Becki Newton is 44. Actor Mo McRae is 40. TV personality Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is 40. R&B singer Melanie Fiona is 39. Malia Obama is 24.

