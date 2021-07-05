Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 5

Today’s Birthday (07/05/21). Shared assets rise in value this year. Coordination and collaboration pay extra dividends. Summer transitions reveal new doors, before social changes require autumn adaptation. Blossoming health and vitality energize your winter, empowering springtime collaboration, teamwork and fun with friends. Reap extra benefits by working together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — An epiphany reveals a new door. It takes more than luck to open it. The opposition holds out, and it could get tense. Practice diplomacy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Long-term financial benefits are available with planning and preparation. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. You can make your own good fortune. Set backup plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Aim for a long-held personal dream, despite doubts. Keep taking one step, and then another. Imagine the result accomplished. Grab opportunities as they arise.