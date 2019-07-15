Today’s Birthday (07/15/19). Power into your work and health for growing strength this year. Strengthen collaborative efforts for success and endurance. Personal breakthroughs this summer lead to a shift with your partner. Discover shared passion next winter, inspiring a change in your perspective. Grow by pulling together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a professional challenge. Test your plan before committing. Don’t force an issue. You get farther with honey than you do with vinegar.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Postpone an important decision until you’re sure. Travel and communication could get blocked. Follow rules and regulations carefully. Review study plans. Reinforce basic structures.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with your partner to resolve a financial matter. Make payment plans and arrangements. Discipline is required. Responsibilities fall into place. Regenerate income generation strategies.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — It takes focus and self-discipline to generate harmony with your partner. Withhold provoking or antagonizing. Pull together now, and work out disagreements later.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Mental and physical discipline are required to surmount an obstacle with your work, fitness and health. Reinforce foundational structures. Practice the basics. Show up.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy family and home comforts. Share emotional support with someone you love. Romantic plans could get preempted. Avoid fussing. Forgiveness allows peace.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Compromise with a domestic matter. Avoid upset and controversy by finding satisfactory middle ground. Clean up a mess, and reward your crew deliciously.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re learning intensely. Patiently resolve communication or travel breakdowns. Advance by remembering a previous experience. Reinforce skeletal structures with a creative project. Clarify things.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Financial challenges have your attention. Energize your moneymaking or marketing plan. Stick to what worked before. Maintain your budget meticulously. Patiently persist.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Think of someone who needs you when your confidence wavers. Rely on an experienced guide to navigate a personal challenge. Practice self-discipline, and discover courage.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Slow down to navigate a transition phase. Find a peaceful place to think and revise your plans. Adapt to changes or obstacles. Meditate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Let others carry the ball. Contribute to a team effort without provoking jealousies or upset. Listen to avoid conflict or confrontation. Provide the missing link.
Thought for Today: “A sure way to lose happiness, I found, is to want it at the expense of everything else.” — Bette Davis, American actress (1908-1989)
Notable birthdays: Author Clive Cussler is 88. Actor Patrick Wayne is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Millie Jackson is 75. Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis is 74. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 73. Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 71. Actress Celia Imrie is 67. Actor Terry O’Quinn is 67. Rock singer-musician David Pack is 67. Rock musician Marky Ramone is 67. Rock musician Joe Satriani is 63. Model Kim Alexis is 59. Actor Willie Aames is 59. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 58. Actress Lolita Davidovich is 58. Rock musician Jason Bonham is 53. Actor Scott Foley is 47. Actor Taylor Kinney is 38. Actor Iain Armitage is 11.
