Today’s Birthday (07/29/19). Discover a fresh passion this year. Stay in motion to grow stronger and healthier. Make a physical change this summer that leads to surging energy and health this winter, before a quiet rest, reflection and planning phase. By next summer, new love flowers. Prioritize fun with family and friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Home and family engage you. Handle unexpected changes or repairs. Organize closets, attics and drawers. Sell or give away unused stuff. Cash in.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Brilliant ideas are worth investigating. Network and connect to find them. Postpone a financial discussion, and keep costs down. Stick to reliable channels.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — More income is possible. Avoid overspending. A profitable venture may require an investment in equipment or travel. Conditions and expectations are in flux.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Personal matters need attention. Listen to your intuition and the advice of people you trust. Postpone expansion. Get a second opinion first.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review your options, plans and considerations. There’s no need to act yet. Avoid breakdowns or arguments, and keep a low profile. Notice your dreams and ambitions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Share ideas and resources with your community for a brilliant discovery. Avoid risky business. Things could get chaotic. Keep gear in good order.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for an inspection at work. Save caustic comments for later. Focus on providing solid results and keeping your promises. Get help if needed.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Expand your territory. Learn new tricks through technology and with experienced teachers. Discover unexpected views and traditions. Seek the unusual. Bold discoveries await.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Do the numbers to track your progress. Fix something before it breaks. Combine intuition with a review of factual data. Shared accounts grow with attention.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Compromise with your partner for a mutually satisfactory agreement. Notice the emotional undercurrent. Don’t provoke or antagonize. Keep your patience with temporary chaos.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — The pace is picking up. Watch your step, or risk an accident. Keep your equipment in good repair. Physical action gets results; stay alert.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax, and keep a flexible outlook. Things may not go as planned. Explore, and make an amazing discovery. Love is hiding in plain sight.
Thought for Today: “Great things are not done by impulse, but by a series of small things brought together.” — Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890)
Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum-Baker is 87. Actor Robert Fuller is 86. Former Sen. Elizabeth H. Dole is 83. Actor David Warner is 78. Actress Roz Kelly is 77. Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 73. Marilyn Tucker Quayle, wife of former Vice President Dan Quayle, is 70. Actor Mike Starr is 69. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 66. Style guru Tim Gunn is 66. Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 66. Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 66. Actor Kevin Chapman is 57. Actress Alexandra Paul is 56. Actor/comedian Dean Haglund is 54. Country singer Martina McBride is 53. Rock musician Chris Gorman is 52. Actor Rodney Allen Rippy is 51. Actor Tim Omundson is 50. Actor Ato Essandoh is 47. Actor Wil Wheaton is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) is 46. Country singer-songwriter James Otto is 46. Actor Stephen Dorff is 46. Actor Josh Radnor is 45. Hip-hop DJ/music producer Danger Mouse is 42. Actress Rachel Miner is 39. Actress Allison Mack is 37. Actress Kaitlyn Black is 36. Actor Matt Prokop is 29. Actress Cait Fairbanks is 26.
