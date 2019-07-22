Today’s Birthday (07/22/19). Romance lights up this year. Discipline with health and fitness provides satisfying results. A health challenge this summer leads to a triumph by winter, when rituals and reflection soothe a transition. By next summer your passion surges to new heights. Prioritize fun with family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — This month favors fun and romance under the Leo Sun. Love is in the air. Your luck improves. Go for your heart’s desire. Pursue passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first, with the Sun in Leo. Strengthen your base. Focus on household improvement and raising domestic bliss levels. Savor sweet rituals together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Begin a 30-day phase favoring communication. Get into research and creative projects this month, with the Sun in Leo. Write and express your views.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Business booms. You can make lots of money over the next four weeks. Pursue profitable career opportunities and discover hot leads. Run with it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re coming into your own. Step into the spotlight this month, with the Sun in your sign. You have an advantage; use it for good.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Begin a contemplative phase this month. Complete projects and clear space for what’s ahead. Organize and plan your moves. Savor secret rituals. Meditate on a dream.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — For the next four weeks, you’re more involved with the public. A team challenge takes priority, with the Sun in Leo. Collaborate and shine.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Advance your professional agenda this month under the Leo Sun. Step into greater levels of responsibility and authority. Take charge for powerful results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — This month could make prime vacation time. Expand your boundaries. Discover new cultural flavors and ways of thinking. Learn by teaching. Exchange valuable techniques.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Financial planning is favored this month. Update budgets. Collaborate with your partner to grow sales, marketing and income. Track cash flow for positive results.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork, collaboration and partnership recur as themes this month, with the Sun in Leo. Empower and encourage each other. Take your connection to the next level.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A four-week busy phase begins. Focus on your work, health and fitness. Exercise and healthy practices feed your energy, with the Sun in Leo. Get physical.
Thought for Today: “Life is the art of drawing without an eraser.” — John W. Gardner, American government official (1912-2002)
Notable birthdays: Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., is 96. Actor-comedian Orson Bean is 91. Author Tom Robbins is 87. Actress Louise Fletcher is 85. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chuck Jackson is 82. Actor Terence Stamp is 81. Game show host Alex Trebek is 79. Singer George Clinton is 78. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 76. Actor Danny Glover is 73. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 72. Rock singer Don Henley is 72. Movie composer Alan Menken is 70. Singer-actress Lonette McKee is 66. Actor Willem Dafoe is 64. Folk singer Emily Saliers is 56.
Actor John Leguizamo is 55. Actor-comedian David Spade is 55. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux is 54. Actor Colin Ferguson is 47. Actor/singer Jaime Camil is 46. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 46. Actress Franka Potente is 45. Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley is 42. Actress A.J. Cook is 41. Actor Keegan Allen is 32.Actress Selena Gomez is 27. Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge is six.
