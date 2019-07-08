Today’s Birthday (07/08/19). Your work and health energize this year. Coordinated teamwork with a partner gets farther, with more fun and ease. Smile for the camera this summer, before sidestepping a partnership pitfall. Collaboration gets romantic next winter, leading you to change personal directions. Deepen friendship, love and connection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Meditation helps you see things differently, especially with your partner. Don’t share unfinished work yet. Make preparations for a positive exchange. Harmony requires effort.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow down to avoid accidents. Things may not go as planned. Get a genius friend to solve a technical problem. Stay diplomatic with a controversy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks. Romantic plans could go awry. Tempers could get short. Keep your patience and sense of humor.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider your long-term domestic dreams, visions and plans. Expect costs to be higher than expected. Heed recommendations and warnings. Hunt for bargains. Stay practical.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study your subject. Listen to all considerations. Do the reading before reaching conclusions. Keep your patience with delays or misunderstandings. Communicate and connect.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profits flow through unexpected channels. Check accounts and statements to repair financial leaks. Review subscriptions and service fees. Keep credit cards locked up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consider a personal matter. Others spur you to take action. Avoid confrontation or fussing. Beauty is as beauty does. Stay true to yourself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow down and consider an interesting suggestion. Don’t go shopping now. Teach a lesson about waiting. Watch and prepare for the perfect opportunity.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You have more friends than you realized. Passions could flare; don’t scorch anyone. Wait for developments. Share what you’re learning, and discover new tricks.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a professional challenge. Stay cautious, and make sure you have all the facts before going public. Schedule carefully, and keep your appointments.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Allow extra time to make connections. Avoid traffic jams. Adjust your schedule to suit current events. Stay flexible, and keep your sense of humor.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Manage financial arrangements with shared accounts. To avoid problems, play the game exactly by the book. Reduce distractions and stimulation. Peacefully review the details.
Thought for Today: “History must stay open, it is all humanity.” — William Carlos Williams, American author and poet (1883-1963)
Notable birthdays: Singer Steve Lawrence is 84. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 75. Rock musician Jaimoe Johanson is 75. Ballerina Cynthia Gregory is 73. Actress Kim Darby is 72. Actress Jonelle Allen is 71. Children’s performer Raffi is 71. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 70. Actress Anjelica Huston is 68. Writer Anna Quindlen is 67. Actor Kevin Bacon is 61. Actor Robert Knepper is 60. Rock musician Andy Fletcher is 58. Country singer Toby Keith is 58. Rock musician Graham Jones is 58. Rock singer Joan Osborne is 57. Writer-producer Rob Burnett is 57. Actor Rocky Carroll is 56. Actor Corey Parker is 54. Actor Lee Tergesen is 54. Actor Michael B. Silver is 52. Actor Billy Crudup is 51. Actor Michael Weatherly is 51. Singer Beck is 49. Country singer Drew Womack is 49. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 46. Actress Kathleen Robertson is 46. Christian rock musician Stephen Mason is 44. Actor Milo Ventimiglia is 42. Rock musician Tavis Werts is 42. Singer Ben Jelen is 40. Actor Lance Gross is 38. Actress Sophia Bush is 37. Rock musician Jamie Cook is 34. Actor Jake McDorman is 33. Actress Maya Hawke is 21. Actor Jaden Smith is 21.
