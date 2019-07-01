Today’s Birthday (07/01/19). Take your health and fitness to new levels this year. Disciplined, coordinated partnership gets results. A personal achievement lights up your summer, leading you to resolve a challenge with your partner. Together you’re unbeatable, especially next winter, inspiring a brand makeover. Pursue a sense of possibility.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — For about six weeks, you’re exceptionally passionate. Go for fun and romance. Step up artistic efforts. Practice your game. Find creative ways to go play.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Invent inspiring domestic plans. Improve your living conditions over 45 days. Put your back into it! Renovation demands physical effort, with Mars in Leo.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re intent on getting the whole story over six weeks, with Mars in Leo. Research, study and explore. Dig into a fascinating subject.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit from your actions, with Mars in Leo over about 45 days. It’s easy to spend too. Your work and cash flow get energized.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Develop your leadership. With Mars in your sign, you’re especially strong and confident over about six weeks. Take action on personal goals and dreams.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plan, invent and dream over six weeks, with Mars in Leo. Clear the past from your space to prepare for what’s next. Exercise and meditate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load and get farther. Teamwork handles the heaviest burdens over the next six weeks, with Mars in Leo. Together, anything’s possible.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Advance your career boldly, with Mars in Leo for about six weeks. Pour energy into achieving your goals, and a rise in status is possible.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Explore, study and satisfy your curiosity. With Mars in Leo, your wanderlust calls you out. Travel to exotic destinations. Go to the source.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative ventures arise over the next 45 days, with Mars in Leo. Monitor the budget. Profit through coordinated action. Work together for common gain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Energize shared goals with your partner. Work together and get farther, with Mars in Leo. Lean on each other. Provide physical support. Engage in collaborative action.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Work faster and make more money for the next 45 days. Power into a project, with Mars in Leo. Get results through direct action.
Thought for Today: “In an age of multiple and massive innovations, obsolescence becomes the major obsession.” — Marshall McLuhan, Canadian communications theorist (1911-1980)
Notable birthdays: Actress Olivia de Havilland is 103. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 83. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 78. Rock singer-actress Deborah Harry is 74. Actor Daryl Anderson is 68. Actor Trevor Eve is 68. Actor Terrence Mann is 68. Rock singer Fred Schneider is 68. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 67. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 58. Actress Pamela Anderson is 52. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 48. Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 44. Actor Thomas Sadoski is 43. Actress Liv Tyler is 42.
