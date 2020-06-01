Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 1

Today’s Birthday (06/01/20). Adapt to grow family fortunes this year. Review structures to find new explorations. The resolution of partnership challenges leads to financial breakthroughs. Changes benefit shared accounts this summer, before winter personal growth leads to renewed love, partnership and romance. Share and pull together for love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Pull together despite challenges. Connect with a respected elder or mentor. Ignore rumors and gossip. Stay flexible with miscommunication, delays or errors. Nurture each other.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re a powerful force. Your spiritual advisor helps you stay on the right path. Let go of an old trepidation. Physical action gets results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy time with loved ones. Discipline and experience pay. Teach your special tricks. Learn a few, too. Forgive miscommunications. Talk about what you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Pursue domestic priorities. A careful investment may be necessary. Make repairs and upgrades. Stay patient, especially with young people. Roll around obstacles. Nurture family.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen, learn, and stick up for yourself. Don’t go along with a plan if you don’t agree. Minimize risks. Teach from experience, patiently and respectfully.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Recognize the value of the past. Keep track of your earnings. Rely on a loved one and your own common sense. Monitor the budget.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Provide a stabilizing influence to others. Practical guidance supports your crew. Gain strength from the past. You’re gaining respect. Provide leadership.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Quiet time soothes and comforts. Meditate in dappled shadows. Let emotions flow. Imagine how you would love things to go. Pamper yourself with rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Plan for a social connection. Prepare for an upcoming celebration and get creative. Obstacles block the flow of communication and action. Consider and imagine.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep up the good work. You’re taking care of business, despite challenges and obstacles. You can find the funding you need. Repay a favor.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Study and explore options. Learn and adapt to new realities. Research projects can bear valuable fruit. Investigate and discover new tools, techniques and stories.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on generating positive cash flow into shared accounts. Avoid risky propositions. Collaborate to prepare what’s necessary. Expect delays or mistakes. Maintain patience.
Thought for Today: “When a thing ceases to be a subject of controversy, it ceases to be a subject of interest.” — William Hazlitt, British essayist (1778-1830).
Notable birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 86. Actor Morgan Freeman is 83. Opera singer Frederica von Stade is 75. Actor Brian Cox is 74. Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 73. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 73. Actress Gemma Craven is 70. Actor John M. Jackson (TV: “NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 70. Blues-rock musician Tom Principato is 68. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 67. Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 64. Actor Tom Irwin is 64. Singer-musician Alan Wilder is 61. Rock musician Simon Gallup (The Cure) is 60. Country musician Richard Comeaux (River Road) is 59. Actor-comedian Mark Curry is 59.
Actor-singer Jason Donovan is 52. Actress Teri Polo is 51. Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 51. Actor Rick Gomez is 48. Model-actress Heidi Klum is 47. Singer Alanis Morissette is 46. Actress Sarah Wayne Callies is 43. Comedian Link Neal (Rhett & Link) is 42. TV personality Damien Fahey is 40. Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 39. Actor Johnny Pemberton is 39. Actress-writer Amy Schumer is 39. Former tennis player Justine Henin is 38. Actor Taylor Handley is 36. Actress Zazie Beetz is 29. Actress Willow Shields is 20.
