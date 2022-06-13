Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 13

Today’s Birthday (06/13/22). Expand through collaboration this year. Consistent efforts advance your educational journey. Resolving a work or health challenge this summer motivates energizing practices for optimal autumn performance. Winter privacy inspires invention, creativity and plans for gatherings, events and parties next spring. Have fun building possibilities together.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Explore possibilities. Communication comes easier, with Mercury in Gemini. Studies and research flower over the next several weeks. You’re learning voraciously. Write a masterpiece.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Silver flows through communications, with Mercury in Gemini. Creative projects bear fruit. Profitable ventures develop in conversation. Make exciting deals. Sign contracts and checks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You have an advantage over about three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. You’re especially brilliant. Get the word out regarding a personal passion.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health and energy. Allow yourself more quiet contemplation time for about three weeks. Write your dreams. Make plans and visions. Listen to your angels.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your friends are eager to help. Team communications flower, with Mercury in Gemini. Negotiate, brainstorm and coordinate collaborative plans for several weeks. Connect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your professional influence grows through networking and connections over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Advance your career through communications. Discuss possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand frontiers and boundaries, with Mercury in Gemini. Explore, research and study. Deepen an investigation into a fascinating subject. Share what you’re learning.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Handle financial paperwork, applications and contracts with, Mercury in Gemini. Shared profits arise through communications and creative projects over the next three weeks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially powerful. Deepen bonds between partners. Learn from someone clever over the next three weeks. Partnership flowers in conversation, with Mercury in Gemini.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover solutions for work, health and fitness in connection with coaches, doctors and mentors, with Mercury in Gemini for three weeks. Discuss ways to grow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romance and fun spark in conversation over the next three weeks. It’s easier to express love, passion and creativity, with Mercury in Gemini.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication channels open at home and with family, with Mercury in Gemini. Discuss home renovation possibilities and plans over the next several weeks.

Notable birthdays: Actor Bob McGrath is 90. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 79. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 78. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 73. Actor Richard Thomas is 71. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 71. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 71. Comedian Tim Allen is 69. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 65. Actor Ally Sheedy is 60. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 60. Rock musician Paul De Lisle (Smash Mouth) is 59. Actor Lisa Vidal is 57. Singer David Gray is 54. R&B singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 54. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 53. Actor Jamie Walters is 53.

Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 52. Country singer Susan Haynes is 50. Actor Steve-O is 48. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 44. Actor Ethan Embry is 44. Actor Chris Evans is 41. Actor Sarah Schaub is 39. Singer Raz B is 37. Actor Kat Dennings is 36. Actor Ashley Olsen is 36. Actor Mary-Kate Olsen is 36. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 35. Actor Aaron Johnson is 32.

