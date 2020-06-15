Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 15

Notable birthdays: Rhythm and blues singer Ruby Nash Garnett (Ruby and the Romantics) is 86. Funk musician Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) is 74. Actor Simon Callow is 71. Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 71. Rock singer Steve Walsh is 69. Chinese President Xi Jinping is 67. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 66. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 66. Actress Julie Hagerty is 65. Actress Polly Draper is 65. Rock musician Brad Gillis (Night Ranger) is 63. Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 62. Actress Eileen Davidson is 61. Bluegrass musician Terry Smith is 60. Actress Helen Hunt is 57. Rock musician Scott Rockenfield (Queensryche) is 57. Actress Courteney Cox is 56. Country musician Tony Ardoin is 56. Country musician Michael Britt (Lonestar) is 54. Contemporary Christian musician Rob Mitchell is 54. Rock musician Jimmy McD is 52. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 51. Actress Leah Remini is 50. Actor Jake Busey is 49. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Johnson is 48. Rock musician T-Bone Willy (Save Ferris) is 48. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 47. Actor Greg Vaughan is 47. Actress Elizabeth Reaser is 45. Rock singer Dryden Mitchell (Alien Ant Farm) is 44. Former child actor Christopher Castile is 40. Rock musician Billy Martin (Good Charlotte) is 39. Actor Jordi Vilasuso is 39. Rock musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) is 36. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Madison Kocian is 23. Actress Sterling Jerins is 16.