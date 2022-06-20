Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 20

Today’s Birthday (06/20/22). Teamwork wins this year. Explore with steady steps for exciting discoveries. Adapt with physical changes this summer for growing autumn strength, energy and health. A private winter allows for planning and reflection to prepare for an exciting social springtime. Accomplish miracles with help from friends.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Slow to catch your breath. Ignore worries. Consider dreams, visions and plans for the future. What do you want? Imagine perfection. Rest and recharge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause with community or team efforts to review and reflect on accomplishments and challenges. Study recent developments. Discuss future options.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider potential long-term consequences before making a professional decision. Visualize perfection. Imagine a dreamy project. Learn, practice and grow stronger at your craft.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re dreaming of exploration and adventure. Can you mix business and pleasure? Expand horizons without great risk or expense. Investigate destinations nearby. Learn new tricks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Accept a financial challenge. Visualize immense success. Discipline and a good plan can help. Craft a realistic budget and stick to it. Collaborate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share dreams with your partner. Imagine a vision that inspires you both. Indulge a fantasy. Find realistic aspects. Clarify steps, priorities and roles.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner around health, fitness and work. Workout together or help each other with a heavy load. Good food and rest rewards.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get your heart pumping! Add blue sky and sunshine for extra points. Have fun with someone sweet. Share delicious scenery, flavors and conversation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make plans to realize a domestic dream. Research, budget and prepare. Study styles and options. Listen to family views. Imagine how you’d love it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Write, sketch, doodle and journal. Express long-term dreams and visions. Research and study options and possibilities. Creative projects feed your heart and spirit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your ideas are attracting attention. Manage business for positive cash flow. Chop wood and carry water. Realize lucrative dreams one step at a time.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Clarify a personal dream to yourself. Write it down. Your work is gaining respect. Follow someone who’s been there and done that.

Notable birthdays: Actor Bonnie Bartlett (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Once and Again”) is 93. Actor James Tolkan (“Back to the Future” films) is 91. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 80. Actor John McCook (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 78. Singer Anne Murray is 77. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 76. Classical pianist Andre Watts is 76. Actor Candy Clark (“American Graffiti”) is 75. Singer Lionel Richie is 73. Actor John Goodman is 70. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 68. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 62. Keyboardist Mark degli Antoni (Soul Coughing) is 60. Guitarist Jerome Fontamillas of Switchfoot is 55. Bassist Murphy Karges of Sugar Ray is 55. Actor Nicole Kidman is 55. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 55. Actor Peter Paige (“Queer as Folk”) is 53.

Actor Josh Lucas (“Sweet Home Alabama,” “A Beautiful Mind”) is 51. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson) is 51. Singer Chino Moreno is 49. Singer Amos Lee is 45. Actor Tika Sumpter (“The Have and the Have Nots”) is 42. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 42. Singer-actor Alisan Porter (“The Voice,” “Curly Sue”) is 41. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 39. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 39. Actor Mark Saul (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 37. Actor Dreama Walker (film’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” TV’s “Gossip Girl”) is 36. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (“Superbad”) is 33. Actor Maria Lark (TV’s “Medium”) is 25.

