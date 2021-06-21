Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 21

Today’s Birthday (06/21/21). Grow shared financial accounts this year. Disciplined coordination for common gain steadily adds up. A restful, peaceful summer leads to autumn social changes. Your work and health surge to renewed vitality next winter, inspiring teamwork, friendship and community participation. Build prosperity together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Discover a structural weakness with shared finances. Adapt with a shift. Keep your intention and goals clearly in mind. Advance by profitable leaps and bounds.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Loving support returns to you magnified. Consider what your partner says without assumptions or preconceptions. Ask about their dreams, passions or goals. Listen generously.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Health routines and practices could get disrupted or challenged. Schedule carefully. Balance work and responsibilities with time to recharge. Get your heart pumping.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Structural barriers could limit or postpone romantic plans. Adapt and share loving support. Relax and imagine perfection. Dream a little dream of love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep or change your promises and agreements, especially at home. People remember. It’s less trouble to do what you’ve been putting off. Strengthen bonds.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have patience around creative obstacles. You can see what’s not working. Focus on your vision. Don’t worry about how to realize it. Connect and communicate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the vision of your project. Check for changes before investing time, money or energy. Patiently navigate delays or structural obstacles. Inspiration leads to profits.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Hold yourself to high standards. Stifle rebellious tendencies, for now. You’re gaining attention. Direct it toward a heartfelt possibility. Smile for the cameras.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Find a quiet spot to recharge and rest. Postpone travel or publicity. Avoid controversy or conflicts of interest. Listen to intuition, creative muses and dreams.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Don’t make expensive promises, even if someone insists. Align investments to your priorities, dreams and visions. Consider personal as well as team strategies.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — In a conflict with the professional status quo, proceed with caution. Wait for better conditions to make a request. Clarify what you really want.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Edit and revise your research before advancing to fresh terrain. Postpone travel. Regroup to adapt plans. Your investigation reveals structural weaknesses. Hunt for solutions.
Notable birthdays: Composer Lalo Schifrin is 89. Actor Bernie Kopell is 88. Actor Monte Markham is 86. Songwriter Don Black is 83. Actor Mariette Hartley is 81. Comedian Joe Flaherty is 80. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies (The Kinks) is 77. Actor Meredith Baxter is 74. Actor Michael Gross (Baxter’s co-star on the sitcom “Family Ties”) is 74. Rock musician Joe Molland (Badfinger) is 74. Rock musician Don Airey (Deep Purple) is 73. Rock musician Joey Kramer (Aerosmith) is 71. Rock musician Nils Lofgren is 70. Actor Robyn Douglass is 69. Actor Leigh McCloskey is 66. Cartoonist Berke Breathed is 64. Actor Josh Pais is 63. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 62. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is 61. Actor Marc Copage is 59. Actor Sammi Davis is 57. Actor Doug Savant is 57. Country musician Porter Howell is 57.