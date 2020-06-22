Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 22

Today’s Birthday (06/22/20). Fortune blesses collaboration this year. Steady action builds your shared equity. Personal breakthroughs lead you to resolve a partnership challenge this summer. Winter introspection allows you to adapt plans for a higher level of physical health, strength and fitness. Grow stronger together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Handle domestic matters. Consider spiritual questions. Faith can seem missing, with Neptune retrograde over the next five months. Practice compassion, especially with yourself.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Show up for friends and they do for you. Reminisce with teammates over five months, with Neptune retrograde. Abandon expectations. Reconnect in new ways.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow profitable threads. Reaffirm old bonds over the next five months, with Neptune retrograde. Get nostalgic. Review and revise long-term goals. Find new income.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Look back over your adventures and travels over the next five months, with Neptune retrograde. Review where you’ve been to get clear on where you’re going.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Shared finances are in a state of flux, with changes and confusion. Adjust plans over the next five months, with Neptune retrograde. Conserve resources.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — For five months, with Neptune retrograde, you feel most comfortable with familiar friends and partners. Nostalgia and retrospection soothe your spirit. Strengthen close bonds.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise and adapt physical routines over five months, with Neptune retrograde. Meditate. Balance stress or burnout with relaxation and peace. Savor comforting rituals.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy passion projects over five months, with Neptune retrograde. Reorganize your game. Romantic rules are subject to review. Adapt to changes.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Neptune’s five-month retrograde inspires hiding out at home. Privacy soothes. Enjoy family favorites. Release unsatisfying pursuits. Practice compassion with yourself as well as others.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You can see clearly in review. Revelations surprise. Over five months, with Neptune retrograde, use your heightened sensitivity for negotiations, compromise and diplomacy. Collaborate and connect.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially insightful over five months, with Neptune retrograde. Review and revise your income plans. Imagine the life you want and adapt the budget to suit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Nostalgic reflection thrives for five months, with Neptune retrograde in your sign. Resolve personal issues. Revise an old dream to suit who you are now.
Notable birthdays: Actress Prunella Scales (TV: “Fawlty Towers”) is 88. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is 87. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 84. Movie director John Korty is 84. Actor Michael Lerner is 79. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 77. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 77. Singer Peter Asher (Peter and Gordon) is 76. Actor David L. Lander is 73. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan is 73. Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 72. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is 71. Actress Meryl Streep is 71. Actress Lindsay Wagner is 71. Singer Alan Osmond is 71. Actor Murphy Cross is 70. Actor Graham Greene is 68. Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 67. Actor Chris Lemmon is 66. Rock musician Derek Forbes is 64. Actor Tim Russ is 64. Rock musician Garry Beers (INXS) is 63. Actor-producer-writer Bruce Campbell is 62. Rock musician Alan Anton (Cowboy Junkies) is 61. Actress Tracy Pollan is 60. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 60. Rock singer-musician Jimmy Somerville is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is 58. Actress Amy Brenneman is 56. Author Dan Brown is 56. Rock singer-musician Mike Edwards (Jesus Jones) is 56. Rock singer Steven Page is 50. Actor Michael Trucco is 50. Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub is 49. TV personality Carson Daly is 47. Rock musician Chris Traynor is 47. Country musician Jimmy Wallace is 47. Actor Donald Faison is 46. Actress Alicia Goranson is 46. Actor-comedian Mike O’Brien (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 44. TV personality/actor Jai Rodriguez is 41. Americana singer-songwriter John Moreland is 35. Actress Lindsay Ridgeway is 35. Pop singer Dina Hansen (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 23.
