Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 27

Today’s Birthday (06/27/22). Benefits flow through professional channels this year. Financial strength grows with steady disciplined efforts. Resolve a romantic challenge this summer for an autumn full of love. Winter brings social changes before your work takes off like a rocket next spring. Step into exciting career opportunities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Sign contracts and launch projects. Creative sparks can catch into flame. Brainstorm, network and make exciting connections. Advance a conversation to new levels.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Reap the harvest that you’ve sown. All that preparation pays off. Make a practical push. Disciplined efforts pull in rich rewards. Stash some.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Express yourself. Dress for success. Advance a personal passion project. Share your love, talents and gifts. Develop practical priorities. Take advantage of a lucky break.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Tap into creative inspiration. Sketch and take notes. Plan and prepare in private productivity. Gain strength from the past. Emotional energy drives you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Friends make the world go around. Share some wonderful fun. Enjoy community collaboration. Talk about dreams, goals and ambitions. Discover new commonalities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities develop in interesting directions. Grab a lucky break. Add illustrations to your sales pitch. Tap into rising demand. Enjoy the spotlight.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. Explore new terrain. Discover fascinating stories, spectacular beauty and intellectual puzzles. Advance previous research into fresh territory. Investigate exciting opportunities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Manage shared finances for growth. You’re building family security. Find easy ways to economize. Cut waste like forgotten subscriptions. Invest for long-term gain.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You and your partner are naturally in sync. Coordinate for ease and efficiency. Empower each other. Provide support, encouragement and stability. Share a victory.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your physical performance is blossoming. Keep practicing for growing strength, endurance and grace. A push now can advance by leaps and bounds.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romantic moments develop easily. Prioritize love, fun and family. Share an excellent adventure with someone charming. Dreams come true with a disciplined push.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with love and music. Craft and create works of beauty, flavor and delight. Bake and cook delicious family feasts. Generate household fun.

Notable birthdays: Singer Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys is 80. Actor Julia Duffy (“Newhart”) is 71. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 67. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 63. Writer-director J.J. Abrams (“Lost,” “Alias”) is 56. Singer Draco Rosa of Menudo is 53. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Junior (“Battle Creek”) is 52. TV personality Jo Frost (“Supernanny”) is 52. Actor Yancey Arias (“Kingpin”) is 51. Actor Christian Kane (“The Librarians”) is 50. Actor Tobey Maguire is 47. Singer Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer is 46. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 44. Reality star Khloe Kardashian is 38. Actor Drake Bell (“Drake and Josh”) is 36. Actor Sam Claflin (“Hunger Games” films) is 36. Actor Ed Westwick (“Gossip Girl”) is 35. Actor Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter” films) is 33. Actor Chandler Riggs (“The Walking Dead”) is 23.

