Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 28

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to advance a shared financial goal. Monitor numbers to measure growth. Coordinate roles and responsibilities. Find clever ways to reduce waste. Build and grow.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration comes easily. Negotiate and discuss how you’d like things to go. Weigh the fun factor in your decisions. Initiate plans once aligned.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical practices build strength and energy. Maintain healthy routines. Enjoy exercising your body, mind and spirit. Get outside and connect with nature for extra points.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find romance in background birdsong. Give in to the flirtation of flowers and bees. Appreciate simple pleasures, like sunsets, pets and beloved people.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Domestic comforts draw you in. Cook up something marvelous to share with family. Outdoor recreation is in the realm of possibility. Beautification projects satisfy.