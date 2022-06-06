Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 6

Today’s Birthday (06/06/22). Thrive by collaborating in teamwork this year. Widen your exploration with persistent discipline. Adapt summer strategies around physical challenges, building strength, energy and a healthy autumn. Slow for a private winter planning phase before social events and collaborations inspire public participation. Friends make everything better.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize work and health. Unexpected opportunities arise in conversation. Keep it simple and practical. You’re learning valuable tricks. Don’t force anything. Practice for finesse.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance, wit and creativity spark easily. Have fun with someone attractive. Get into a fascinating conversation. Focus on activities and people you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy domestic comforts and companionship. Discuss ideas. Don’t push someone who’s not ready. Cook, clean and savor the results. Your heart’s at home with family.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially creative. Share your views. Write, edit and outline. Study and practice. Sculpt and shape your thoughts into words and form. Make valuable connections.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — The profit potential is high today. Wheel, deal and make your deadlines. Provide excellence, on time and budget. Resist the temptation to spend it all.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Gain strength and options. Take extra care of yourself. Try a new style. Prioritize practical personal projects. Energize with good food, exercise and rest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Lay low. Find a private corner to think and organize. Listen and observe. Meditate on what’s next. Put things away to clear space. Make plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Team projects can flower in unexpected ways. Don’t get pushy. Wait for the best timing. Reinforce basic structures to prepare before launching. Collaboration blooms.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. A professional opportunity requires attention. Don’t push into a wall. Take advantage of a chance to advance through an open door.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Explore uncharted terrain. An obstacle blocks obvious routes. Do the homework. Talk with someone who’s been there. Take an unexpected detour and discover hidden treasure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Potential is high for both income and expenses. Here’s the game: Catch a cash flow surge and divert as much as possible to savings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with your partner. Take a spontaneous deviation from plans. Some doors seem closed but others beckon wide. Enjoy something lovely together.

Notable birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 83. Country singer Joe Stampley is 79. Jazz musician Monty Alexander is 78. Actor Robert Englund is 75. Folk singer Holly Near is 73. Singer Dwight Twilley is 71. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is 70. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 70. Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 67. International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 66. Actor Amanda Pays is 63. Comedian Colin Quinn is 63. Record producer Jimmy Jam is 63. Rock musician Steve Vai is 62. Rock singer-musician Tom Araya (Slayer) is 61. Actor Jason Isaacs is 59. Actor Anthony Starke is 59. Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 56. Actor Max Casella is 55. Actor Paul Giamatti is 55. R&B singer Damion Hall (Guy) is 54. Rock musician James “Munky” Shaffer (Korn) is 52.

TV correspondent Natalie Morales is 50. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 49. Rapper-rocker Uncle Kracker is 48. Actor Sonya Walger is 48. Actor Staci Keanan is 47. Jazz singer Somi is 46. Actor Amber Borycki is 39. Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 15.

