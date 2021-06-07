Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 7

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional puzzle requires both vision and disciplined realization. You’re up for the challenge. Consider the unorthodox option. You can outsmart the competition.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Classes, seminars and conferences offer valuable connections. Study and research to solve an objective. Collaborate with someone who sparks your creativity. Get imaginative.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor financial accounts to plug any leaks. Handle paperwork, taxes, insurance or legal affairs. Old assumptions could get challenged. Discover a brilliant yet unusual solution.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration, delegation and partnership open new freedoms. Focus on the roles you enjoy, and let another play their part. Discover synchronicity and deeper connection. Harmonize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stick to basics to nurture your health. Aim for optimal physical performance. Strengthen support structures, practices and routines. Exercise compassion, especially for yourself.