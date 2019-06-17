Today’s Birthday (06/17/19). Reach new heights in partnership this year. Collaborate and coordinate actions for common gain. Surging summer cash flow leaves you flush before a challenge confronts your shared accounts. Your joint investments gain value next winter, before an income source changes. Weave hands and hearts together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Begin an exploratory phase. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Go to the source. Learn from a master.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Shift directions with shared finances over the few weeks. The stakes could seem high under this Full Moon. Work out the next phase together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Sagittarius Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new two-week phase adapting to changes with physical health and fitness. Review and revamp your skills and practices under this Full Moon.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Shift perspectives. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Sagittarius Full Moon. Begin a new two-week home and family phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week communications, connection and intellectual discovery phase dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — A turning point arises around income and finances. Profitable opportunities bloom over the next two weeks under the Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Expand your boundaries. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Realign your efforts. Turn toward an exciting possibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — One door closes as another opens. The Full Moon illuminates a transition. Ritual and symbolism provide comfort. Begin an introspective, thoughtful period.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon shines on social changes. Friends come and go as team projects end and begin a new season. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new professional phase. This Sagittarius Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Adjust your business to an evolving market.
Thought for Today: “When all men think alike, no one thinks very much.” — Walter Lippmann, American journalist (1889-1974)
Notable birthdays: Actor Peter Lupus is 87. Movie director Ken Loach is 83. Actor William Lucking is 78. Singer Barry Manilow is 76. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is 76. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 68. Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 65. Actor Jon Gries is 62. Rock singer Jello Biafra is 61. Movie producer-director-writer Bobby Farrelly is 61. Actor Thomas Haden Church is 59. Actor Greg Kinnear is 56. Actress Kami Cotler is 54. Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 54. Actor Jason Patric is 53. Rhythm and blues singer Kevin Thornton is 50. Actor-comedian Will Forte is 49. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 48. Tennis player Venus Williams is 39. Actor Arthur Darvill is 37. Actress Jodie Whittaker is 37. Actor Manish Dayal is 36. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 36. Actor-rapper Herculeez is 36. Actress Marie Avgeropoulos is 33. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 32. NHL forward Nikita Kucherov is 26. Actor Damani Roberts is 23. Actor KJ Apa is 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.