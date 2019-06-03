Today’s Birthday (06/03/19). Make romantic plans with someone special this year. Shared finances grow through careful planning and implementation. Booming summer cash flow allows you to adapt to an unexpected family expense. Joint ventures rise in value next winter, leading to an income shift. Collaboration is your golden key.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor the news. Benefit by communication. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Share gratitude and appreciation. Reach out for a powerful connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Harvest a practical windfall. Get creative with sales and marketing under this New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the Gemini New Moon.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare your moves. Develop a project from an idea to reality.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative with your team.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new chapter together. Connect and build. Support each other through changes or transformations. Partnership blossoms under the New Moon. Collaboration can flower beautifully.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Fresh energy floods your work, health and vitality with this Gemini New Moon. Nurture yourself before caring for others. Power into physical routines.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Find fresh passion. This New Moon sparks a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers.
Thought for Today: “It is best to act with confidence, no matter how little right you have to it.” — Lillian Hellman, American playwright (1905-1984)
Notable birthdays: The former president of Cuba, Raul Castro, is 88. Actress Irma P. Hall is 84. Author Larry McMurtry is 83. Rock singer Ian Hunter is 80. World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 74. Actress Penelope Wilton is 73. Singer Eddie Holman is 73. Actor Tristan Rogers is 73. Musician Too Slim is 71. Singer Suzi Quatro is 69. Singer Deneice Williams is 69. Singer Dan Hill is 65. Actress Suzie Plakson is 61. Actor Scott Valentine is 61. Rock musician Kerry King is 55. Actor James Purefoy is 55. Rock singer-musician Mike Gordon is 54. TV host Anderson Cooper is 52. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 51. Writer-director Tate Taylor is 40. Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez are 48. Actor Vik Sahay is 48. Rhythm and blues singer Lyfe Jennings is 46. Actress Arianne Zucker is 45. Actress Nikki M. James is 38. Tennis player Rafael Nadal is 33. Actor Josh Segarra is 33. Actress-singer Lalaine is 32. Actor Sean Berdy is 26. Actress Anne Winters is 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.