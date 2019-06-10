Today’s Birthday (06/10/19). Your romantic collaboration flowers this year. Persistent actions build your shared dreams into reality. A cash flow surge this summer supports your family through a challenge. Shared fortunes rise next winter, providing support through an income change. Together, you’re a powerful force for good.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Partnership issues demand attention. Ignore rumors and gossip. Forgive miscommunications. Keep a philosophical outlook. Find a way to compromise. Take care of each other.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The pace is picking up. Avoid accidents. Handle priorities first and clean up messes later. Your work is in demand. Use finesse rather than force.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your efforts may not go as planned. One person’s idea of romance isn’t always the same as another’s. Stay flexible. Keep your sense of humor.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s getting busy at home. Avoid an argument by listening closely. Others vie for your attention. Discuss long-range plans and authorize improvements.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take a creative tack. Entertain suggestions. Avoid provoking anyone. Watch what’s going on around you to minimize confrontation. Catch up on reading and research.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Plan your moves carefully. Mistakes could get costly. It’s better to take longer and review to ensure a smooth process. Don’t cut corners.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Punctuate an agreement with optimism. Wait to see what develops. Meditate on the outcome you’d like to realize.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recharge. Peaceful contemplation suits your mood. Resist impulsive spending. Money won’t solve a problem. Think things over from a different angle.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Pass on being a party animal. Things may not go as imagined. There’s no need to tell everything to everyone. Discuss substantive issues.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Career matters have your focus. Keep your objective in mind. Tempers could get short. Carefully edit. Don’t divulge a secret. A great assignment could develop.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Document your travels. Push ahead, but gently. Avoid risky propositions. Don’t overwhelm anyone. Discover hidden beauty and uncharted treasure. Explore all possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Work with your partner to manage financial obligations. Listen to expert advice. Play things exactly by the book. Collaborate for common gain.
Thought for Today: “When we ask for advice, we are usually looking for an accomplice.” — Saul Bellow (1915-2005)
Notable birthdays: Britain’s Prince Philip is 98. Attorney F. Lee Bailey is 86. Actress Alexandra Stewart is 80. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves is 78. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 78. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 76. Actor Frankie Faison is 70. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 68. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 67. Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 66. Actor Andrew Stevens is 64. Singer Barrington Henderson is 63. Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer is 60. Rock musician Kim Deal is 58. Singer Maxi Priest is 58. Actress Gina Gershon is 57. Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn is 56. Rock musician Jimmy Chamberlin is 55. Actor Ben Daniels is 55. Actress Kate Flannery is 55. Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley is 54. Rock musician Joey Santiago is 54. Actor Doug McKeon is 53. Rock musician Emma Anderson is 52. Country musician Brian Hofeldt is 52. Rapper The D.O.C. is 51. Rock singer Mike Doughty is 49. Rhythm and blues singer JoJo is 48. Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is 48. Rhythm and blues singer Faith Evans is 46. Actor Hugh Dancy is 44. Rhythm and blues singer Lemisha Grinstead is 41. Actor DJ Qualls is 41. Actor Shane West is 41. Country singer Lee Brice is 40. Singer Hoku is 38. Actress Leelee Sobieski is 37. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 37. Americana musician Bridget Kearney is 34. Actor Titus Makin is 30. Actress Tristin Mays is 29. Sasha Obama is 18. Actress Eden McCoy is 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.