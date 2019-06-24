Today’s Birthday (06/24/19). Energize your health, fitness and creative work this year. Coordinate to supercharge your collaboration. You’re coming into your own this summer, leading to a shift with your partner. Romance and partnership flower this winter, before a challenge provokes personal growth. Get into action together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — An obstacle could obscure a personal dream. You’re getting stronger today and tomorrow. Use charm and imagination to upgrade your style. Polish and beautify.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Clean, sort and organize for inner peace. Consider dreams, recent and old. Write down intentions and visions. Rest, and recharge your batteries.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with your team. Draw upon hidden resources to get farther. Heed the voice of experience. Take action to realize a shared dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study a secret system to advance your career. Keep your wits about you. You’re learning valuable tricks, and there’s a test. Review options, and choose.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get out and explore. Try a different mode of transportation. Expand your options. Discover a new side of something familiar. Investigate fresh terrain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Do your financial homework. Keep your part of a bargain. Stay current with paperwork, legal matters and insurance. File and organize archives and accounts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Follow through with what you told your partner you would do. Avoid controversy,s and just do it. Collaboration arises naturally on strong foundations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice your physical moves. Try new techniques or twists. Strive for balanced energy and health. Nurture yourself with excellent food, music and rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Relax and play with someone interesting. Provide a stabilizing influence. Enjoy fun activities in good company. Romance develops with half a chance. Add candlelight.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Savor domestic crafts and comforts. Cook up something delicious, and invite family and friends. Clean one mess and make another. Others are happy to help.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — When pursuing a possibility, the first thing you may notice is the opposite. You may see everywhere it’s missing. Articulate your message for a powerful presentation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Apply energy to profitable schemes. Not every suggestion works. Choose prudently. Monitor budgets and statistics for best value. The more you complete, the more you gain.
Thought for Today: “All are lunatics, but he who can analyze his delusions is called a philosopher.” — Ambrose Bierce, American author (born this date in 1842, disappeared in 1914)
Notable birthdays: Rock singer Arthur Brown is 77. Actress Michele Lee is 77. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 76. Rock musician Jeff Beck is 75. Rock singer Colin Blunstone is 74. Musician Mick Fleetwood is 72. Actor Peter Weller is 72. Rock musician John Illsley is 70. Actress Nancy Allen is 69. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson is 69. Actor Joe Penny is 63. Reggae singer Astro is 62. Singer-musician Andy McCluskey is 60. Rhythm and blues/pop singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett is 59. Actor Iain Glen is 58. Rock singer Curt Smith is 58.
Actress Danielle Spencer is 54. Actress Sherry Stringfield is 52. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 49. Actress Carla Gallo is 44. Actor Amir Talai is 42. Actress-producer Mindy Kaling is 40. Actress Minka Kelly is 39. Actress Vanessa Ray is 38. Actor Justin Hires is 34. Actress Candice Patton is 34. Actress Kaitlin Cullum is 33. Singer Solange Knowles is 33. Actor Max Ehrich is 28. Actress Beanie Feldstein is 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.