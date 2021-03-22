Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 22

Today’s Birthday (03/22/21). Strengthen community bonds this year. Coordinate team actions for shared resilience. Expect challenges with travel and studies this spring before summer buzz reveals a prize. Strategize around a winter income dip before your research reveals a treasure. All for one, and one for all.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Get creative with domestic arts and crafts. Clean, organize, bake or sew. Decorate a room. Cook up something dreamy. Glamorize the proceedings with candlelight.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen and observe. You’re especially persuasive. Apply talents and charms to benefit a stirring cause. Get the word out. Invite participation. Write, film and publish.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Wheel and deal. Pitch and sell. Buy and trade. Focus on short-term objectives to cover basic expenses. Communication leads to profits. Connect and network.