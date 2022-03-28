Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 28

Today’s Birthday (03/28/22). Teamwork brings gifts this year. Accomplish bold endeavors together with persistence, discipline and coordination. Realize lucrative opportunities this spring, before contributing this summer to grow family fortunes. Shared finances surge next autumn, providing support with winter financial changes. Share and grow with friends.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Count your blessings. Friends spice and season your stew. Learn from each other. Share recipes, tips and techniques. Grow and develop with social connections.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Things are lining up for you professionally. Inspired actions have lasting benefits. Lucrative opportunities develop with disciplined coordination. Assume more responsibility.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance your exploration and expand boundaries. Build your investigation on solid foundations. Emphasize basic elements. Get to the heart of the matter.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for a common vision. Invest time, energy and money for future growth. Contribute your piece. Astute financial management provides long-term dividends. Strategize.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership gets satisfying results. Collaborate to get farther. Share a heavy load. Connect over common enthusiasms, commitments and interests. You’re more powerful together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy physical action. Get out and move! Generate beautiful results with focused efforts. Make technical improvements. Advance toward an enticing prize with gusto.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially attractive and charismatic. Prioritize fun, romance and playfulness. Practice your arts, skills and talents. Discover more options than you thought you had.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Domestic improvements pay nice dividends. Physical action gets results. A coat of paint provides an inexpensive dramatic change. Clean and organize. Apply elbow grease.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out. Express a heartfelt message. Discipline with communications gets satisfying results. Issue statements and post your views. Include clear illustrations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Energize efforts and reap extra bounty. A push now can get especially lucrative. Routine gives you strength. Practice your arts. Get farther than expected.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Grow and develop your skills, talents and capacities. Explore beloved subjects and ideas. Discipline and coordination can accomplish a personal dream.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen to your heart, gut and spirit. Notice your own limitations. Plan your next moves. Love animates your commitments. Choose your direction. Organize and prepare.

Notable birthdays: Author Mario Vargas Llosa is 86. Country musician Charlie McCoy is 81. Movie director Mike Newell is 80. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is 77. Actor Dianne Wiest is 76. Country singer Reba McEntire is 67. Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 64. Actor Alexandra Billings (TV: “Transparent”) is 60. Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 56. Actor Tracey Needham is 55. Actor Max Perlich is 54. Movie director Brett Ratner is 53. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 53. Actor Vince Vaughn is 52. Rapper Mr. Cheeks (Lost Boyz) is 51. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 49. Rock musician Dave Keuning is 46. Actor Annie Wersching is 45. Actor Julia Stiles is 41. Singer Lady Gaga is 36.

