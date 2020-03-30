Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 30

Today’s Birthday (03/30/20). This year blesses your career, status and influence. Contribute to strengthen vital teamwork. Professional triumphs inspire resolution of a family plot twist. Expect shifting travel conditions this summer, inspiring an indulgence in domestic joys. Changing news next winter leads an investigation to discoveries. Realize a dream.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Recharge at home. Help your team score over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aquarius. Anything seems possible together. Engage in community action.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Move forward boldly. Advance in your career, with Mars in Aquarius over the next six weeks. Take leadership. Accept authority. Keep your objective in mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Wear comfortable shoes over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aquarius. Pursue travels, studies and adventures. Follow the thread of a fascinating inquiry.