Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 7

Today’s Birthday (03/07/22). Listen to your heart this year. Steady backstage production bears valuable fruit. Springtime creative muses inspire works of beauty. Adapt around changing conditions with summer explorations. Educational investigations reveal valuable pearls this autumn. Patiently persist around winter communication challenges. Privately prepare plans and possibilities.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative possibilities arise in conversation. Develop practical inroads. Strengthen basic structures. An epiphany awakens you to what’s most important. Invest in your own success.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Imagine bagging the prize. Provide leadership, initiative and energy. Take advantage of a lucky break. Simplify and reinforce basic elements. Smile for the cameras.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Schedule for peaceful productivity in private. Slow to reconsider plans, strategies and options. Strengthen foundations. Aim for practical priorities and possibilities. Listen to intuition.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your team to resolve a challenge. Gather support for your project. Patience and humor help with misunderstandings. Pull together for an unexpected opportunity.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Abandon a professional preconception. Patiently unravel a tangled mess. Clarify communications. Edit and refine. Respectfully repeat until you get through. Emphasize the mission and vision.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review routes before embarking. Have backup plans. Research to avoid traffic, risk or delay. Old assumptions get challenged. Use your own good sense.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle administrative tasks with shared accounts. Manage accounting, banking and finance, legal or insurance matters. Plug any leaks. Strengthen communication around a challenge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — The patience and empathy that you share with your partner saves time and avoids upsets, overall. Grab a spontaneous opportunity to advance a collaborative project.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health and wellness. Slow around obstacles or limitations. Strengthen and build support. Listen to experts, doctors and coaches. Nurture your body.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Clean messes. Envision positive outcomes. Romantic ideals can fade. Notice hidden silver linings. Patiently listen and support beloved people. Love is good medicine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take care of domestic matters. Stick to comfortable favorites. Make home upgrades and improvements. Grab an exceptional bargain. Pamper your family and self.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — If creativity seems blocked or distracted, focus on solving obvious practical problems. Reinforce basic structures. Take spontaneous action to advance a dreamy possibility.

Notable birthdays: International Motorsports Hall of Famer Janet Guthrie is 84. Actor Daniel J. Travanti is 82. Entertainment executive Michael Eisner is 80. Rock musician Chris White (The Zombies) is 79. Rock singer Peter Wolf is 76. Rock musician Matthew Fisher (Procol Harum) is 76. Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris is 72. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Lynn Swann is 70. R&B singer-musician Ernie Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 70. Rock musician Kenny Aronoff (BoDeans, John Mellencamp) is 69.

Actor Bryan Cranston is 66. Actor Donna Murphy is 63. Actor Nick Searcy is 63. Golfer Tom Lehman is 63. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ivan Lendl is 62.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0