Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 2

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your part of a team bargain. Stay out of arguments that don’t concern you. Miscommunications come easily. Distractions abound. Shoulder your load.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Simplify plans. Don’t get yourself into debt, or trouble. Make adjustments with a professional project. Miscommunications or delays could arise. Allow for the unexpected.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate. The news could affect your route. Avoid controversy or expensive detours. Proceed with caution or risk breakage. Quietly observe and notice changes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stick to your budget, despite changes. Don’t squander savings or let cash flow slip through your fingers. Technical difficulties could arise. Manage financial obligations carefully.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise with your partner to avoid misunderstanding. Actions and words can be easily misconstrued. Slow down to make sure you’re on the same page.