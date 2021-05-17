Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 17

Today’s Birthday (05/17/21). Professional status, influence and rewards rise this year. Backstage efforts allow seemingly effortless performance. Untangle springtime twists with shared finances and boost your own summer cash flow. Releasing worn-out self-doubts next winter energizes rising balances in joint accounts. Love is the magic ingredient.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Creative change is possible. Step up to the next level in the game. Impress your friends and family. Practice your arts and passions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic repairs. Sort and organize. Search for treasure at home. Take care of family heirlooms. Share old stories and nostalgia. Prioritize practicalities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor the latest with your networks. Share the news. Provide facts and data. Check sources carefully. The truth gets revealed. Don’t react blindly. Disagree respectfully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Accept a potentially lucrative challenge. Reinforce foundational elements. Confirm intuition with hard data. Prioritize practical plans. Be careful and thorough to advance.