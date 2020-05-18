Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (05/18/20). Explore and expand your capacities this year. Apply steady focus and coordination for career blossoming. Summer roadblocks with shared accounts inspire deeper community connection. Expect travel changes. Discover entirely different financial possibilities, contributing to the replenishment of shared resources this winter. Adapt, learn and grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Romance blossoms through communication. Upgrade your branding and revamp your cards. Try a new style. Express yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You can solve a puzzle. Settle into a quiet spot without distractions. Consider the road ahead and make plans. Envision the perfect scenario. Prepare.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Community efforts grow with organization and communication. Coordinate actions for efficiency. Follow the plan. Provide motivation. Teamwork pays off. Share acknowledgment. Strengthen foundations.