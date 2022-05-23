Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 23

Today’s Birthday (05/23/22). Strengthen social bonds this year. Discover new frontiers with discipline and determination. Make a summer change benefitting health and work, for maximum autumn strength, endurance and energy. Winter hibernation recharges you for spring parties and social fun. Benefits flow through family, friends and community.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance a dream with a lucky opportunity. Plan and prepare. Take advantage of the circumstances. Put action to your words. Get productive behind closed doors.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership with a group effort. Consider the contribution you’d like to make, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Support others with a common objective.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Apply yourself to a professional opportunity. Plan and prepare in peaceful privacy. Enjoy familiar rituals, with Mercury retrograde backing into Taurus. Develop career growth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Explore a fascinating detour. Collaboration and teamwork grow with Taurus Mercury. Friends help you advance. An educational opportunity is worth investigating.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate and take advantage of a financial opportunity. Communication benefits your career. Talk about how you would love things to go. Grow your savings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership flowers. Share educational experiences. Explore new terrain. Discover common affinities and passions. Love surges when least expected. Make a romantic connection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work performance is growing stronger. Get excellent advice from someone you love. Make technical improvements. Set realistic goals. Practice your moves carefully.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Invite someone who makes your heart flutter to share an unexpected delight. Collaborate on creative projects. Express passion. You’re making a good impression.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Domestic joys feed your heart. Enjoy good home cooking. Love strengthens family health and vitality. Nurture yourself so you can nurture others. Savor delicious moments.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover an unexpected creative solution or opportunity. Your muses serenade you in harmony. Express what’s in your heart. Let your feelings be known.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucrative break. An opportunity is worth pursuing and developing into fruition. Stash resources for desired domestic changes. Nurture your family with love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Get into a personal passion. Review intellectual puzzles and make useful connections for shared solutions, with Mercury retrograde in Taurus. Entertain your brain.

Notable birthdays: Actor Barbara Barrie is 91. Actor Joan Collins is 89. Actor Charles Kimbrough is 86. International Tennis Hall of Famer John Newcombe is 78. Actor Lauren Chapin is 77. Country singer Judy Rodman is 71. Chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov is 71. Singer Luka Bloom is 67. Former baseball manager Buck Showalter is 66. Actor-comedian-game show host Drew Carey is 64. Actor Lea DeLaria is 64. Country singer Shelly West is 64. Author Mitch Albom is 64. Actor Linden Ashby is 62. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 61. Actor Melissa McBride is 57. Rock musician Phil Selway (Radiohead) is 55. Actor Laurel Holloman is 54. Rock musician Matt Flynn (Maroon 5) is 52. Country singer Brian McComas is 50. Actor John Pollono is 50. Singer Maxwell is 49. Singer Jewel is 48. Game show contestant Ken Jennings is 48. Actor LaMonica Garrett is 47. Actor D.J. Cotrona is 42.

Actor Lane Garrison is 42. Actor-comedian Tim Robinson is 41. Actor Adam Wylie is 38. Movie writer-director Ryan Coogler is 36. Golfer Morgan Pressel is 34. Actor Alberto Frezza is 33. Folk/pop singer/songwriter Sarah Jarosz is 31.

