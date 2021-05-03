Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 3

Today’s Birthday (05/03/21). Reap a bountiful professional harvest this year. Strengthen career foundations to reach new heights. A twist in your family fortunes this spring motivates a bountiful summer. Winter self-discovery inspires the collaboration to generate a shared financial surge. Connect for a satisfying rise in status.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork surpasses an obstacle. Communication comes easier, with Mercury in Gemini for about three weeks. You’re learning voraciously. Write and make valuable connections.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — The next several weeks should be good for making money, with Mercury in Gemini. Discuss profit potential. Put together lucrative deals. Profits arise through communications.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Explore the possibilities. You have an advantage for about three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. You’re especially brilliant. Share a personal passion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Work together for satisfying harvest. Get quiet, reflective and introspective over about three weeks, with Gemini Mercury. Write your dreams. Listen to your angels.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership is your superpower. Friends are happy to participate and the team’s especially hot, with Mercury in Gemini for three weeks. Collaborate for shared victory.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your professional influence grows through networking and connections over three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Advance your career through communications. Write and publish.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let fun and romance win the day. Expand frontiers and boundaries, with Mercury in Gemini for three weeks. Explore, research and study. Write discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Communicate to grow family fortunes over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Manage investments, insurance and legal affairs. Collaborate for shared gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Communication channels open. Collaboration sparks, with Mercury in Gemini for three weeks. It’s easier to understand each other. Connect on a deeper level.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Profits inspire action. Find solutions for work, health and fitness through communications, with Mercury in Gemini. Discuss ways to grow for strength and endurance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Use your power for good. Express your love, passion and artistry, with Mercury in Gemini. Romance and fun arise in conversation. You’re especially persuasive and charming.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider visions and make plans. It’s easier to express yourself at home and with family, with Mercury in Gemini. Discuss domestic ideas and possibilities.
Notable birthdays: Actor Alex Cord is 88. Singer Frankie Valli is 87. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is 78. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 75. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is 72. Pop singer Mary Hopkin is 71. Singer Christopher Cross is 70. Rock musician David Ball (Soft Cell) is 62. Country singer Shane Minor is 53. Actor Amy Ryan is 53. Actor Bobby Cannavale is 51. Music and film producer-actor Damon Dash is 50. Country musician John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band) is 50. Country-rock musician John Neff is 50. Country singer Brad Martin is 48. Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake is 46. TV personality Willie Geist (TV: “Today”) is 46. Actor Christina Hendricks is 46. Actor Dule Hill is 46. Country singer Eric Church is 44. Actor Tanya Wright is 43.