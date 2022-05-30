Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 30

Today’s Birthday (05/30/22). Expand social connection this year. Widen your educational exploration with steady discipline. Summer obstacles redirect energy toward strengthening physical and work performances for autumn excellence. A peaceful winter lets you process and plan for an exciting social springtime. Friends make the world go around.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Creative projects flower. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Profit through communications for two weeks. Express, share and connect. Write your story.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in a healthy harvest. Conserve and save.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams and ambitions. Expand talents, capacities and skills over a two-week New Moon phase in your sign. Grow and shine your light.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight’s New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Educational opportunities arise after tonight’s New Moon. This two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon tonight begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Ruta Lee is 87. Actor Keir Dullea is 86. Rock musician Lenny Davidson (The Dave Clark Five) is 78. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky is 71. Actor Colm Meaney is 69. Actor Ted McGinley is 64. Actor Ralph Carter is 61. Actor Tonya Pinkins is 60. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 58. Rock musician Tom Morello (Audioslave; Rage Against The Machine) is 58. Actor Mark Sheppard is 58. Movie director Antoine Fuqua is 57. Actor John Ross Bowie is 51. Rock musician Patrick Dahlheimer (Live) is 51. Actor Idina Menzel is 51. Rapper Cee Lo Green is 47. Rapper Remy Ma is 42. Actor Blake Bashoff is 41. Christian rock musician James Smith (Underoath) is 40. Actor Javicia Leslie is 35. Actor Jake Short is 25. Actor Sean Giambrone is 23. Actor Jared Gilmore is 22.

— Associated Press

