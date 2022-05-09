Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 9

Today’s Birthday (05/09/22). Unite and connect to grow stronger this year. Career successes abound with faithful discipline. Reaching an important milestone this spring leads to a summertime collaborative redirection. Romantic partnership deepens next autumn, supporting around a personal winter challenge. All for one, and one for all.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take extra care with communications, with Gemini Mercury stationing Retrograde for three weeks. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Launch creative projects later. Plan and prepare.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor cash flow. Allow extra time for travel, transport, payments and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers. Review financial records and budgets.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences, before speaking with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Review what works and doesn’t. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine plans. Anticipate mechanical or digital delays or breakdowns. Review lessons from the past. Private rituals soothe.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Team practice makes perfect over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus. Repeat the message.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Backup hard drives and archives.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make educational plans and itineraries, with Mercury retrograde over three weeks. Expect travel delays. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Consider financial strategies with your partner to secure what you’ve gained. Review statements and accounts for errors over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Develop shared goals. Support each other. Resolve misunderstandings with your partner, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Adapt around barriers. Regroup and go again.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to finish faster.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor, and reconnect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Review papers, photos and possessions. Clean, sort and organize at home over, with Mercury retrograde. Maintain equipment and backup files. Revise and repair household infrastructure.

