Today’s Birthday (05/20/19). Collaborate to grow shared investments this year. Disciplined planning prepares an adventure for launch. Creative projects satisfy this summer, leading to a change in travel or study plans. Your exploration strikes gold next winter, potentially influencing an artistic shift in direction. Share what you’re learning.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Investigate and explore. Lay practical plans before setting off. Good news comes from far away. Keep your objective in mind. Imagine total success.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Support each other. Fantasies don’t pay the bills. Schedule the steps to take for success. Get moving, and step up the pace. Provide encouragement.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate your moves with your partner. Illusive details evaporate. Take notes, and schedule promises. Stick to practical basics before getting fancy. Dance together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice basics to strengthen fundamental skills, and provide a solid framework for improvisation and playful moves. Polish your work. Accept and adapt to conditions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make fun plans with someone adorable. Practice a favorite game, diversion or sport. If you make a mess, clean it up. Enjoy the company.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home draws you in. Enjoy domestic arts and crafts. It may take making a mess to clean something up. The results are worth it. Make a structural improvement.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Share ideas and resources with friends and relations. Plan and outline your story. Work up a solid framework before crafting details. Creative expression flowers.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Now you’re cooking! You can push beyond expectations. The profit potential is high. Don’t lose what you’ve got to get more. Discover unconsidered options.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Don’t overpower anyone. Let people have their say. Keep to practical priorities. Nurture yourself with nature and good food.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Get lost in nostalgic retrospection. Check old photographs and memories. Prepare for a transition with reflection and rest. Peace and privacy suit your mood.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A team prize tempts. Pull together and provide what’s needed, whether leadership or backstage support. Inspire others by your example. Connect with friends.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Crazy dreams seem possible. Don’t follow a mirage. Stick to practical steps toward a concrete goal. Let go of an old fear. You’ve got this.
Thought for Today: “If you want to make peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies.” — Moshe Dayan (1915-1981)
Notable birthdays: Actor-author James McEachin is 89. Actor Anthony Zerbe is 83. Actor David Proval is 77. Singer-actress Cher is 73. Actor-comedian Dave Thomas is 71. Rock musician Warren Cann is 69. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is 68. Former New York Gov. David Paterson is 65. Delaware Gov. John Carney is 63. Actor Dean Butler is 63. TV-radio personality Ron Reagan is 61. Rock musician Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go’s) is 61. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 60. Singer Susan Cowsill is 60. Actor John Billingsley is 59. Actor Tony Goldwyn is 59. Singer Nick Heyward is 58. TV personality Ted Allen is 54. Actress Mindy Cohn is 53. Rock musician Tom Gorman (Belly) is 53. Actress Gina Ravera is 53. Actor Timothy Olyphant is 51. Former race car driver Tony Stewart is 48. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 47. Actress Daya Vaidya is 46. Rock musician Ryan Martinie is 44. Actor Matt Czuchry is 42. Actress Angela Goethals is 42. Actress-singer Naturi Naughton is 35. Country singer Jon Pardi is 34.
