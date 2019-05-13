Today’s Birthday (05/13/19). Benefit from shared ventures this year. Steady discipline gets you where you want to go. Summer communication and networking leads to a breakthrough, inspiring new educational frontiers. Amazing discoveries highlight next winter, before an unexpected plot twist deviates the story. Together, you’re growing stronger.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Test a crazy hunch. Listen to your intuition. Make repairs and improvements. Tweak your performance by altering your practice routines. Energize what works.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Unite efforts for practical purposes. Success requires showing up. Take care of duties, responsibilities and obligations. And then celebrate together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a surprising opportunity at home. Make practical domestic improvements that fulfill your long-term plans, one step at a time. Steady efforts succeed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your influence is growing. Handle practical details and logistics for a creative project. Invite others to participate. Share your message far and wide.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends and relations to share ideas and possibilities. Profitable opportunities arise in conversation. Energize your moneymaking efforts. Share resources and talents.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Long-term benefits can arise from actions taken today. Make a personal change. Improve your self-image by contributing to others. Take advantage of an arising opportunity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 5 — Recharge your batteries in private moments. Get enough rest, despite demands for your attention. An opportunity to fulfill on long-held goals could arise.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Great ideas and opportunities flow through social channels. Ask for what you want. Share what extra you have. Share generously, and reap the rewards.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Great professional advances are available. Leave misconceptions behind. You can make the changes you’ve been wanting. Actions taken now have long-lasting impact.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Go explore! Abandon expectations, and make an amazing discovery. Resist the temptation to splurge on stuff you don’t need. Take pictures, and leave only footprints.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Discover an unexpected bonus. Collaborate to take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Work closely with your partner. Careful bookkeeping provides peace of mind.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your collaboration could seem intense. Tight communication and coordinated action leads to fabulous results. Love provides common ground to stand on. Rely on each other.
Thought for Today: “What this country needs is a good five-cent cigar.” — Thomas R. Marshall, U.S. vice president (1854-1925). (To which American humorist Franklin P. Adams replied, “What this country really needs is a good five-cent nickel.”)
Notable birthdays: Actor Buck Taylor is 81. Actor Harvey Keitel is 80. Author Charles Baxter is 72. Actress Zoe Wanamaker is 71. Actor Franklyn Ajaye is 70. Singer Stevie Wonder is 69. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich is 67. Actress Leslie Winston is 63. Producer-writer Alan Ball is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 58. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 55. Rock musician John Richardson (The Gin Blossoms) is 55. Actor Tom Verica is 55. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 53. Actress Susan Floyd is 51. Contemporary Christian musician Andy Williams (Casting Crowns) is 47. Actor Brian Geraghty is 44. Actress Samantha Morton is 42. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is 42. Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 41. Rock musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) is 40. Actor Iwan Rheon is 34. Actress-writer-director Lena Dunham is 33. Actor Robert Pattinson is 33. Actress Candice Accola King is 32. Actor Hunter Parrish is 32. Folk-rock musician Wylie Gelber (Dawes) is 31. NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is 31. Actress Debby Ryan is 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.