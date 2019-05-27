Today’s Birthday (05/27/19). Fortune smiles on your romantic partnership this year. Diligent and coordinated contribution grows your shared investments. Summer money inspires a way around a financial obstacle. By next winter, your collaboration wins valuable reward, before a personal financial challenge. You’re stronger together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Fantasize and speculate. Imagine your idea of a perfect utopia. What would it take? Conditions don’t favor action yet. Come up with a great back story.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Talk about hypotheticals, visions and possibilities with your team. People may not share the same views. Listen, and let people know they were heard.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional fantasies and illusions dissipate, laying plans bare. Revise them with practical details. Do the homework, and profit. It could be better than imagined.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected deviations could reveal hidden treasure; or you could just get stuck in traffic. Travel and study dreams get realized with consistent efforts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate to manage shared financial obligations. Don’t try to force an issue. Try gentle finesse. Stay in communication. Keep contributing for future growth.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let go of a preconception with your partner. Things may not be as you think. Suspend judgments or repercussions. Wait and listen.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The rules could seem to change mid-game. Don’t try to force anything. Avoid accidental breakage. Slow the action to protect your physical health and wellness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — An obstacle or barrier could block your romantic plans. Stay in communication to resolve concerns. Don’t share everything with everyone. Stay diplomatic.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Do the research before plunking down good money on something for your home. Check reviews and comparisons. Consider materials. Invest in long-lasting quality.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Restraint serves you well, especially around short tempers. Don’t antagonize anyone. Breathe deeply and count to 10. Walk around outside. Keep your objective in mind.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Focus on bringing home the bacon. Avoid risky business. Stick to reliable routines. Don’t dig into savings on a whim. Maintain positive cash flow.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Proceed with caution on a personal matter. Take another’s sensitivities into account. Avoid gossip or controversy. Consider the consequences of your words and actions.
Thought for Today: “A man who limits his interests limits his life.” — Vincent Price, American actor (born this date in 1911, died 1993)
Notable birthdays: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is 96. Former FBI Director William Sessions is 89. Author John Barth is 89. Actress Lee Meriwether is 84. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 84. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 83. Rhythm and blues singer Raymond Sanders (The Persuasions) is 80. Actor Bruce Weitz is 76. Former Sen. Christopher Dodd (D-Conn.) is 75. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 74. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is 72. Singer-actress Dee Dee Bridgewater is 69. Actor Richard Schiff is 64. Singer Siouxsie Sioux (The Creatures, Siouxsie and the Banshees) is 62. Rock singer-musician Neil Finn (The Finn Brothers) is 61. Actress Peri Gilpin is 58. Actress Cathy Silvers is 58. Comedian Adam Carolla is 55. Actor Todd Bridges is 54. Rock musician Sean Kinney (Alice In Chains) is 53. Actor Dondre Whitfield is 50. Actor Paul Bettany is 48. Rock singer-musician Brian Desveaux (Nine Days) is 48. Country singer Jace Everett is 47. Actor Jack McBrayer is 46. Rapper Andre 3000 (Outkast) is 44. Rapper Jadakiss is 44. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 44. Alt-country singer-songwriter Shane Nicholson is 43. Actor Ben Feldman is 39. Actor Michael Steger is 39. Actor Darin Brooks is 35. Actor-singer Chris Colfer is 29. Actor Ethan Dampf is 25. Actress Desiree Ross (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 20.
