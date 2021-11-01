Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Nov. 1

Today’s Birthday (11/01/21). Home and family center and ground you this year. Steady efforts transform your spaces. Adapt to autumn changes with your partner, before cash rains down this winter. Falling in love again this spring leads to a personal breakthrough next summer. Fill your place with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Clarify misconceptions and coordinate plans. Talk with friends and your partner. A caring soul is there to help with a big decision. Consult together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Your work and attention are in demand. Stretch before sprinting, and nurture yourself with good food and rest. Prioritize health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Make optimistic plans. Connect with someone who empowers you. Tap into creativity, fun and romance. Accept or offer an enticing invitation. Love inspires.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Authorize domestic improvements. Make repairs and upgrades. Discuss plans with family. Research purchases for best value. Recharge with homemade flavors, comfort and relaxation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig deeper into a fascinating subject. Avoid distractions and silly arguments. You have the facts at your fingertips. Read, write and edit. Share discoveries.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Tap into a lucrative opportunity. Apply yourself to rake in the bucks. Avoid mistaken assumptions. Discuss terms, expectations and other practicalities in advance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Ask for what you want and get it. Focus on immediate personal objectives. Go for substance over symbolism. Get specific. You’re growing stronger.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Finish what you promised. Avoid distractions. Get into a productive groove behind closed doors. Take care of old business to clear space for what’s ahead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You have more friends than you realized. Share what you’re learning. Renew an old social connection. Relax and have fun with your crew.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance practical professional goals. Take advantage of favorable conditions for a short-term gain. Get feedback from experienced friends and colleagues. Coordinate plans and prepare.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Discover new adventures close to home. Discover new views. Communication and connection leads to new tricks and techniques. Dive in and learn as you go.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Things are falling into place. Coordinate for profitable gain. Grab a hot opportunity. Focus on short-term needs and solutions. Maintain a positive advantage.

Notable birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 86. Country singer Bill Anderson is 84. Actor Barbara Bosson is 82. Actor Robert Foxworth is 80. Country singer-humorist Kinky Friedman is 77. Actor Jeannie Berlin is 72. Music producer David Foster is 72. Actor Belita Moreno is 72. Country singer-songwriter-producer Keith Stegall is 67. Country singer Lyle Lovett is 64. Actor Rachel Ticotin is 63. Apple CEO Tim Cook is 61. Actor Helene Udy is 60. Pop singer-musician Mags Furuholmen (a-ha) 59. Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 59. Rock musician Rick Allen (Def Leppard) is 58. Country singer “Big Kenny” Alphin (Big and Rich) is 58. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 57. Rapper Willie D (Geto Boys) is 55. Country musician Dale Wallace (Emerson Drive) is 52. Actor Toni Collette is 49. Actor-talk show host Jenny McCarthy is 49.

