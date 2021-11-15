Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Nov. 15

Today’s Birthday (11/15/21). Benefits land at your house this year. Domestic upgrades improve your spaces with steady action. Resolve autumn challenges with your partner before winter bounty fills your basket. Springtime inspires fun, creativity and romance, setting the summer stage for personal development. Nurture your roots and shoots.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got this. Take care of yourself. Then you can help others. Nurture your own body, mind and spirit. Avoid travel, risk or hassle. Relax.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Emotions could flow unbidden. If so, allow yourself time to process. Don’t try to hold it in. Peaceful rituals soothe your spirit. Private contemplation restores.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Prepare your part of a team effort. Planning saves time and money; more importantly, conflict or upset. Make sure you know what you’re talking about.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean up a mess at work. Take charge. If at first you don’t succeed, try again. Don’t poke a bear. Notice limitations and flow around.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your own boundaries. Learn and grow despite challenges. Discover new skills and tricks by playing around. Avoid risky business. Investigate and research.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Notice financial limitations. Find clever ways to reduce consumption and conserve resources. Slow down. Monitor the budget closely. Keep a cushion for the unexpected.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — No matter how, you can’t fix or change your partner. Encourage, share your feelings, and listen. Save time and tears with an open mind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get expert support when needed with health and work limitations or challenges. Don’t try to force anything. Nurture yourself with good food, ambiance and rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t worry about the future or the past. Have fun here and now. You can create romance from nothing. Relax and notice the love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Make practical improvements. Clean a domestic mess or several. Discover forgotten treasures and space. Repair what’s broken. Share comfort food and laughter.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Creative works may not develop as planned. Take a bad rough draft and mold it into something legible. Don’t present publicly without thorough review.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Bring home the bacon. Keep a financial cushion for delays or shortages. Every bit counts. Conserve resources to save time and money. Stick to basics.

Notable birthdays: Singer Petula Clark is 89. Actor Joanna Barnes is 87. Actor Sam Waterston is 81. Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 79. Pop singer Frida (ABBA) is 76. Actor Bob Gunton is 76. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is 74. Actor Beverly D’Angelo is 70. Director-actor James Widdoes is 68. Rock singer-producer Mitch Easter is 67. News correspondent John Roberts is 65. Former “Jay Leno Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 64. Comedian Judy Gold is 59. Actor Rachel True is 55. Rapper E-40 is 54. Country singer Jack Ingram is 51. Actor Jay Harrington is 50. Actor Jonny Lee Miller is 49. Actor Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong is 48. Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 47. Rock musician Jesse Sandoval is 47. Actor Virginie Ledoyen is 45. Actor Sean Murray is 44. Pop singer Ace Young (TV: “American Idol”) is 41. Golfer Lorena Ochoa is 40. Hip-hop artist B.o.B is 33.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0